Bellator 228: Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire vs. Juan Archuleta fight date, price, how to watch, live stream

One of the best fighters in Bellator history returns to the cage on Saturday, September 28 at Bellator 228 when two-division world champion Patricio "Pitbull" Freire defends the featherweight title against Juan Archuleta in the first round of the 16-person Featherweight Grand Prix at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., live and exclusively on DAZN. The co-main event presents a rematch between top middleweight contenders Lyoto Machida and Gegard Mousasi.

The bout will be a Bellator record 22nd fight for Freire (29-4) in the promotion. In his last fight, the Brazilian stopped Michael Chandler in 61 seconds to capture the lightweight championship. Freire comes in on a four-fight winning streak -- winning eight of his last ten -- and looks to defend the featherweight title for the third time.

Archuleta (23-1) moves up from bantamweight to compete in the tournament. He comes into Bellator 228 on an amazing run, having won 18 consecutive fights including a highlight reel-knockout his last time out over former bantamweight champ Eduardo Dantas at Bellator 222. The 31-year-old, who trains alongside the likes of “Rampage” Jackson, Cheick Kongo, Cub Swanson and T.J. Dillashaw looks to win a major MMA title for the first time.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Join DAZN and watch Bellator 228 plus more than 100 fight nights a year

Machida and Mousasi are no strangers to one another. They met at UFC Fight Night 36 in February 2014 with Machida winning a close decision that some in the sport felt should have went to Mousasi.

Machida (26-8) comes into the highly anticipated affair on a four-fight winning streak, including his first two in Bellator. Most recently, "The Dragon" sent Chael Sonnen into retirement with a second-round TKO victory at Bellator 222 in June.

Story continues

Mousasi (45-7-2) enters the sequel looking to get back on the winning track after losing his title in a narrow decision to Rafael Lovato Jr. at Bellator 223. The winner of the rematch is expected to challenge Lovato next as Machida, and Mousasi are the two biggest names in the 185-pound division.

Bellator 228 is shaping up quite nicely as the title bout should be great with Freire on a high coming off the Chandler win and Archuleta on the rise. Add in a rematch people have been waiting to see for over five years and it should a can't miss event.

What time is Bellator 228?

Undercard: TBA

Main card: 10 p.m. ET

Main event: 12:15 p.m. ET (approximate)

It is unknown at this time of writing when the undercard for Bellator 228 will begin. Freire and Archuleta are expected to make their ring walks at about 12:15 a.m. ET.

How to watch, live stream Bellator 228

Bellator 228 is not available via traditional pay-per-view. Instead, fans in North America can watch the fight on Paramount Network or by streaming on DAZN.

DAZN is available on a variety of platforms, including Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, iOS, Android, Xbox One, Playstation 4 and Playstation 3, as well as Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer and Safari browsers via DAZN.com.

MORE ABOUT DAZN

• Meet DAZN, the first dedicated live sports streaming service

• What sports are live-streamed on DAZN?

• How much does DAZN's live sports streaming service cost?





How much does Bellator 228 cost?

A new subscriber to DAZN can sign up for a monthly subscription or annual pass to watch the fight. The annual pass — which includes access to all of DAZN’s live events, as well as highlights, replays, behind-the-scenes features, original shows and live reports — is $99.99, which averages out to a little over $8 a month. For those who want a monthly plan instead of the longer-term value, fight fans can sign up for a monthly option for $19.99.

For current subscribers, the fight is already included as part of your plan.

Join DAZN and watch Bellator 228 plus more than 100 fight nights a year

Where is Bellator 228 taking place?

Patricio "Pitbull" Freire and Juan Archuleta will fight at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., the former home of the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers.

Patricio Freire record and bio

Name: Patricio Freire

Nationality: Brazilian

Born: July 7, 1987

Height: 5-5

Reach: 65″

Total fights: 33

Record: 29-4

Juan Archuleta record and bio

Name: Juan Archuleta

Nationality: American

Born: August 18, 1989

Height: 5-8

Reach: 69 inches

Total fights: 24

Record: 23-1

Bellator 228 fight card