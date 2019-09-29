Bellator 228 highlights: Patricio Pitbull defends belt in bloody battle (video)

Bellator 228 Fight Highlights

Check out the highlights from Bellator 228. The opening round of the Bellator MMA Featherweight Grand Prix kicked off on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at The Forum in Los Angeles, California. The Bellator 228 fight card featured two main events with featherweight champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire defending his title and advancing in the featherweight tournament and middleweight contender Gegard Mousasi avenging a previous loss to former UFC champion Lyoto Machida.

Bellator 228 results

Bellator 228 Main Card

Gegard Mousasi def. Lyoto Machida by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Patricio Pitbull def. Juan Archuleta by unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 49-46)

A.J. McKee def. Georgi Karakhanyan by knockout (punches) at 0:08, R1

Darrion Caldwell def. Henry Corrales by unanimous decision (29-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Daniel Weichel def. Saul Rogers by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28)

