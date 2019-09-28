Bellator 227, Bellator Dublin results: Benson Henderson, James Gallagher, Michael Page all victorious

Although the victory lacked fireworks, that's now four straight wins for Benson Henderson.

The MMA veteran extended his winning streak Friday by defeating Myles Jury via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) in the main event of Bellator 227 at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, and on DAZN via tape delay.

Henderson rocked Jury with a left hand in the third round in what was the best slice of action from an overwhelmingly low-action lightweight bout.

Henderson set the tone for the fight in the opening round by coming out swinging as the more active fighter. When he wasn't throwing the jab, Henderson was checking Jury with stinging leg kicks to keep the space between them. A perfect example of that was Jury walking into a right jab from Henderson, who followed up with leg kicks thereafter during the second round. Later in the same round, Henderson caught Jury with a hard left to the face and kick to the thigh, leaving Jury's legs red and swollen at the end of the frame.

"Smooth" spent the third and final round peppering Jury with more leg kicks, with the exception of that one hard left, to seal the victory. Jury, though five years younger than Henderson, just didn't mount much offense. He was willing to sit back and try to counter, which proved to be a failed strategy. During the waning seconds, Jury uncorked an overhand right. Henderson smiled, knowing he had won the fight.

A win's a win, but Henderson wasn't impressed with his performance.

"I came out with a dud," he said following the victory, as reported by MMA Junkie. "I came out with a 'W' but it was a little bit of a dud."

Co-main event: Kiefer Crosbie dominates Hugo Pereira by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27); Catchweight (160 pounds)

With UFC superstar Conor McGregor in attendance and cheering him on, Crosbie constantly applied pressure to Pereira and peppered him with leg kicks to pave the way to victory.

Bellator 227 main card results

Norbert Novenyi Jr. def. Will Fleury by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27); middleweights.

Leah McCourt def. Kerry Hughes via first-round submission (rear naked choke); women's featherweights.

Frans Mlambo def. Dominique Wooding by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 30-28); bantamweights.

Bellator Dublin main event: James Gallagher too much for Roman Salazar in first-round submission (guillotine choke); bantamweights

With Conor McGregor watching in support, Gallagher made it look too easy, scoring a submission just 35 seconds into the fight. The end came when Gallagher landed a flying knee and grabbed Salazar's head and neck, taking him down to the canvas with a guillotine choke cinched in tightly. Salazar tried to break free of the hold but tapped seconds later. "The Strabanimal" extended his winning streak to four victories.

JUST LIKE THAT!



James Gallagher doesn't even break a sweat!



A very quick guillotine submission and a celebration with teammate "The Notorious" Conor McGregor. #BellatorDublin pic.twitter.com/sBIjM9a6Xc







— Bellator Europe (@Bellator_Europe) September 27, 2019

An impressive, dominating win for Gallagher.

Co-main event: Danni Neilan def. Camila Rivarola by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27); strawweights

Neilan threatened a finish in the third round by teeing off on Rivarola with punches against the cage. Although she didn't get the stoppage, Neilan produced more than enough offense to get the decision.

Danni Neilan came close to finishing the fight in the final round but Camila Rivarola survived.



Neilan takes the fight by unanimous decision and wins her pro debut. #BellatorDublin pic.twitter.com/gxMFJIJzj7



— Bellator Europe (@Bellator_Europe) September 27, 2019

Michael 'Venom' Page blasts Richard Kiely in first-round KO (flying knee); welterweights

MVP got back to his winning ways in dynamic fashion, unleashing a jumping knee that knocked Kiely out instantly. Page then broke out the Harlem Shake in celebration of the win.

JUMPING KNEE FINISH!



Michael "Venom" Page stops rival Richard Kiely in the very first round. An incredible win for MVP.



Watch #BellatorDublin LIVE on Channel 5 and Virgin Media pic.twitter.com/mmtctkloxS







— Bellator Europe (@Bellator_Europe) September 27, 2019

Peter Queally pummels Ryan Scope in second-round TKO (punches); welterweights