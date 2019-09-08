Bellator 226 results: Ryan Bader’s first heavyweight title defense ruled a no-contest

Bellator's champ-champ, Ryan Bader stepped into the cage at Bellator 226 in San Jose, Calif., on Saturday night, looking to make the first defense of his heavyweight championship. He didn't lose the belt to fellow UFC veteran Cheick Kongo, but he didn't defend the belt either.

The fight seemed to be going Bader's way, as he tagged Kongo with a few punches before eventually securing a takedown. He laid on a heavy dose of ground-and-pound before accidentally putting a finger in Kongo's eye.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The referee stepped in and called the ringside doctor in to check Kongo's eye. When it was deemed that he couldn't see, the fight was stopped and ruled a no contest.

Following the fight, Kongo's teammate, Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, got into a scuffle with Bader, but the two were separated before any significant altercation could take place.

https://twitter.com/DAZN_USA/status/1170556290927603712?s=20

Bellator Featherweight Grand Prix Quarterfinal Bout Results

The first round of Bellator Featherweight Grand Prix pairings played out in San Jose, albeit with much more definitive results than the Bader vs. Kongo main event.

Emmanuel Sanchez defeated Tywan Claxton with a triangle choke submission in the second round of their quarterfinal bout. Pedro Carvalho submitted Sam Sicilia with a face-crank submission in round two. Adam Borics stopped former Bellator featherweight champion Pat Curran with strikes at the end of the second frame. Derek Campos rounded out the quarterfinal bouts with a win over another former featherweight champion in Daniel Straus, earning a lopsided unanimous decision with scores of 30-26, 30-25, and 30-25.

https://twitter.com/DAZN_USA/status/1170542180680785920?s=20

Cris Cyborg Makes an Appearance at Bellator 226

Story continues

Former UFC women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg made an appearance at Bellator 226, making an official walk-out, receiving a warm welcome from the fans in attendance.

https://twitter.com/DAZN_USA/status/1170546049586536448?s=20

Bellator 226: Bader vs. Kongo Results

Bellator 226 Main Card

Ryan Bader vs. Cheick Kongo ends in a No Contest (accidental eye poke) at 3:51, R1

Derek Campos def. Daniel Straus by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-25, 30-25)

Adam Borics def. Pat Curran by TKO (punches) at 5:00, R2

Pedro Carvalho def. Sam Sicilia by submission (face-crank) at 1:56, R2

Emmanuel Sanchez def. Tywan Claxton by submission (triangle choke) at 4:11, R2

Daniel Carey def. Gaston Bolanos by submission (guillotine choke) at 4:15, R1

Bellator 226 Prelims