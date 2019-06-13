Bellator 222 weigh-in results and video: Rory MacDonald set for next title defense

Bellator 222 Weigh-in Video

Bellator welterweight champion Rory MacDonald will put his title on the line for the second time in the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix tournament, when he faces undefeated Neiman Gracie in the Bellator 222 main event on Friday in New York City.

MacDonald and Gracie both made weight for their headlining bout at Madison Square Garden, as did all but one other fighter on the card. Lyoto Machida and Chael Sonnen were on-point for their co-main event bout, but preliminary fighter Mike Kimbel missed the bantamweight cut-off by just 0.6 pounds.

Though he is the current welterweight champion, the last year has been rocky for MacDonald. He failed in his bid to become a champ-champ, losing to Gegard Mousasi in September of 2018. MacDonald then barely held onto his welterweight belt when he fought fellow former UFC challenger Jon Fitch to a majority draw in April of this year. (Under tournament rules, MacDonald maintained his championship and moved on in the Grand Prix since he was the incumbent champion heading into the bout with Fitch.)

MacDonald will now try to re-establish himself as the rightful owner of the Bellator welterweight belt when he faces Gracie, who carries with him the weight of his family's legacy on his shoulders.

Bellator 222: MacDonald vs. Gracie Weigh-in Results

Main card (DAZN at 10 p.m. ET)

Rory MacDonald (169.4) vs. Neiman Gracie (169.8)

Lyoto Machida (204.4) vs. Chael Sonnen (205.6)

Dillon Danis (175.0) vs. Max Humphrey (174.4)

Ricky Bandejas (136) vs. Patrick Mix (135.6)

Eduardo Dantas (145.6) vs. Juan Archuleta (145.8)

Kyoji Horiguchi (134.4) vs. Darrion Caldwell (134.6)

Undercard (MMA Fighting at 6:30 p.m. ET)

Aaron Pico (145.4) vs. Adam Borics (145.4)

Heather Hardy (127.8) vs. Taylor Turner (127.8)

Lindsey VanZandt (111.4) vs. Rena Kubota (111.2)

Valerie Loureda (125) vs. Larkyn Dasch (125.8)

Robson Gracie Jr. (168.6) vs. Oscar Vera (168.8)

Mike Kimbel (136.6) vs. Sebastian Ruiz (135.6)*

Haim Gozali (178) vs. Gustavo Wurlitzer (176)

Phil Hawes (186) vs. Michael Wilcox (185.4)

Marcus Surin (155.6) vs. Nekruz Mirkhojaev (154.0)

Brandon Medina (124.8) vs. Brandon Polcare (126)

Kastriot Xhema (164.6) vs. Whitney Jean Francois (163.8)

John Beneduce (146) vs. Kenny Rivera (155.8)

*Mike Kimbel missed weight