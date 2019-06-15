Bellator 222 results: Rory MacDonald advances to Welterweight Grand Prix final; Lyoto Machida knocks Chael Sonnen into retirement

NEW YORK — Rory MacDonald silenced any critics who questioned his fighting desire — and more importantly reassured himself of his MMA hunger — as he delivered a sharp, efficient performance to score a unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-47) over Neiman Gracie and successfully defend his welterweight title in the Welterweight Grand Prix semifinal at Bellator 222 at Madison Square Garden during the wee hours of Saturday night. Sporting News scored it 48-47 for MacDonald.

From the opening bell, "The Red King" shook off any self-doubt that he had in April, when he questioned his desire to inflict harm, by attacking Gracie with stinging punches.

Although Gracie managed to take MacDonald down a few times, the champ used plenty of veteran savvy to escape the submission specialist's threats and even come up with his own takedowns. The latter was on display during the third round, when MacDonald showed solid takedown defense up against the cage, before scoring a big takedown of his own.

Later in the pivotal round, Gracie rolled and snatched MacDonald's arm for an armbar attempt, but the champ calmly and brilliantly got up and stepped around the maneuver, freeing up his arm and flashing plenty of technical wizardry along the way. He got back on top of Gracie, ending the pivotal round in charge.

When the two fighters stood in the pocket in the middle of the cage, it was MacDonald catching Gracie with punches, especially his overhand right which landed flush several times throughout the fight.

"I felt good," MacDonald said during his post-fight press conference. "I felt my skills were sharp.

"I honestly think I dominated the ground beside his submission attempts," MacDonald continued moments later.

This confident MacDonald was a far cry from the 29-year-old in April, who publicly questioned his desire to dole out damage to another man.

"I don't regret it totally, I just wish I maybe worded it a litte bit differently," he added.

A reassured MacDonald left no doubts of his fighting desire with his convincing win at Bellator 222. He now advances to the Welterweight Grand Prix final to face Douglas Lima for $1 million put up by rap mogul 50 Cent. Lima entered the cage following MacDonald's win, as the two exchanged words.

MacDonald scored a unanimous decision over Lima in January 2018 to win the welterweight title. Now, he'll be tasked with defeating him once again in a rematch to keep the hardware.

In the co-main event of Bellator 222, Lyoto Machida used a flying knee to drop Chael Sonnen with a thud in the second round, before ending the fight with a thunderstorm of hammerfists. After the bout, Sonnen retired in the cage right then and there.





The ride is over. @ChaelSonnen announces that he is retiring. ✊ pic.twitter.com/kNMQEIdIKq — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) June 15, 2019





Here's how Bellator 222 went.

( All times Eastern).

Bellator 222 live updates, results

Rory MacDonald (c) delivers sharp, efficient performance to defeat Neiman Gracie by unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-47) in the Welterweight Grand Prix Semifinal

Round 5: Here's the fifth and final round, as the crowd roars in approval. MacDonald letting his hands go freely to start before Gracie closes the space and pushes the champ up against the cage. Gracie takes MacDonald down, mounts him and is looking for a submission. Time is ticking, as the clock dips under three minutes. Two minutes left and Gracie is still on top of MacDonald, grappling and squeezing away, while working and looking for an opening to set something up. Both fighters have their arms locked around each other, with neither able to muster much offense. Under a minute left now. Gracie snatches MacDonald's ankle with under 20 seconds left and threatens a submission, but the champ is seemingly saved by the bell. It looks like he has done enough to retain his title. Let's see how the judges score it. (48-47 MacDonald)

Round 4: Both fighters trying to gauge their reach with jabs, before Gracie charges at MacDonald, looking to set up a submission. He has the champ's back and MacDonald is trying to dump the challenger on his head. Gracie adjusts, but finds MacDonald back on top of him. Gracie is doing a good job of not letting MacDonald's hands go free, but he's not going to win rounds like this — on his back. (39-37 MacDonald)

Round 3: An overhand right lands for MacDonald, who follows it up seconds later with the same punch that connects even more flush. Gracie needs to watch out for that punch. Gracie rushes MacDonald, but the champ shows great takedown defense up against the cage. And now MacDonald takes Gracie down with a thud. MacDonald stings Gracie, who's on his back, with a right hand. That definitely did damage. Gracie rolls and snatches MacDonald's arm for an armbar attempt, but the champ calmly and brilliantly gets up and steps around the maneuver, freeing up his arm. He's back on top of Gracie and trying to let his hands loose. (29-28 MacDonald)

Round 2: Gracie takes MacDonald down early in the round. Of course, he's thinking submission, having won eight of his nine fights by submission. He's working on MacDonald's ankle, twisting it, but the Canadian powers out and is back on his feet. MacDonald has never been submitted, but you already know that Gracie is going to try to change that. Gracie goes for another takedown, but MacDonald lands on top of the challenger and is trying to let his hands go, but Gracie is holding onto the champ's arms tightly. The champ still has Gracie mounted, but there's no much action going on at the moment. MacDonald just misses with a scraping elbow that would have done damage. Close round, with the slight nod to Gracie, but I could see how you could score it for MacDonald, too. (19-19)

Round 1: Both MacDonald and Gracie come out swinging. MacDonald sidesteps a check leg kick from Gracie. Left lands for MacDonald followed by a head kick, as Gracie nods, acknowledging the champ's attack. Gracie doubles up on the jab, connecting with both and drops the champ a few seconds later. But MacDonald pops right up and hasn't lost a step. MacDonald lands a stinging uppercut, but Gracie just eats it and keeps moving forward. Gracie attempts a kick, MacDonald catches his leg, walks his challenger down and lands a stiff right up against the cage. Gracie momentarily catches MacDonald's kick attempt, but "The Red King" snatches his foot back. (10-9 MacDonald)

12:30 a.m.: The winner of this fight advances to face Douglas Lima in the Welterweight Grand Prix final for $1 million put up by 50 Cent.

12:28 a.m.: And here comes the champ, "The Red King," Rory MacDonald.

12:26 a.m.: It's time for the main event, as Rory MacDonald puts his welterweight title on the line against Neiman Gracie in the Welterweight Grand Prix semifinal. Out to the cage first is Neiman Gracie, who's looking to win his first world title.

12:15 a.m.: "Ladies and gentlemen, I'm walking away," the 42-year-old Sonnen said, retiring right in the cage. You got to know when to walk away. With 49 pro fights under his belt, Sonnen (31-17-1) thinks it's time to walk away and it seems like the smart move.





Sonnen told Sporting News earlier in the week how he recently got his own studio half a mile from his home specifically meant for him to record his YouTube commentary. So, there's definitely a career after fighting for Sonnen.

Co-main event: Lyoto Machida blasts Chael Sonnen with knees from hell for second-round TKO; Light Heavyweights

Round 2: Machida again with a knee to Sonnen's head, dropping him with a thud. The Brazilian jumps on Sonnen and is pounding him out with hammerfists. The ref steps in and this one is over. At 41, Lyoto Machida is still one baaad man.









Round 1: Sonnen rushes Machida to start off, trying in earnest to take "The Dragon" down. But Machida isn't budging, as he holds his position. Here comes the first kick from Machida. Sonnen lands a right, but Machida returns fire. Sonnen takes Machida down and now has his back. His attempt for a choke quickly ended, as the MMA veterans are now up against the cage. Machida lands two blistering kicks to Sonnen's ribs, before launching an explosive knee that drops "The American Gangster" with a thud. Machida jumps on him, pounding him with fists. Sonnen is hurt and hanging on. That knee was vicious as it landed flush on Sonnen's chin. Sonnen's wife is yelling "40 seconds!" to encourage him to hang on. (10-8 Machida)

12:00 a.m.: It's midnight and this co-main event is just about to start.

11:57 p.m.: And now Machida is making his way into the cage.

11:56 p.m.: Here comes Sonnen, who vows to fall on top of Machida and smother him if "The Dragon" attempts a kick.

11:45 p.m.: The co-main event, pitting Lyoto Machida against Chael Sonnen is next. Sonnen has maintained all along that he wants to exact revenge for his Team Quest stablemates Randy Couture and Dan Henderson, considering Machida beat both in the UFC.

Dillon Danis thoroughly dominates Max Humphrey en route to armbar submission

11:42 p.m.: Danis had Max Humphrey's back for most of the first round, before snatching his arm and yanking it back for the armbar submission four minutes and 28 seconds into the fight. Impressive, dominant showing for Danis.





He called out Rory MacDonald and Jon Jones after the fight, calling himself the "best in the world."

11:35 p.m.: Next up is Dillon Danis vs. Max Humphrey at a catchweight of 175 pounds. This fight is just about to start.

Patrick Mix chokes out Ricky Bandejas in 66 seconds

11:30 p.m.: That was quite the impressive Bellator debut for Patrick Mix. Just look how easy he made this submission look.









11:22 p.m.: 50 Cent now sitting cageside just as the opening bell sounds on Ricky Bandejas vs. Patrick Mix. The latter must have taken notice at the rap mogul's presence. Mix swiftly climbed Bandejas' back and choked him out in 66 seconds, before yelling to 50 Cent, "Easy! Let me meet you!"

Juan Archuleta slept Eduardo Dantas with second-round KO; Featherweights

11:17 p.m.: The emphatic victory drives Archuleta's winning streak to 18-0. That was as vicious a KO as you'll ever see. And Archuleta didn't hesitate to call out the newly-crowned bantamweight champion for a title shot afterward.











11:10 p.m.: Great sign, as Dantas sits up on his own.

11:07 p.m.: Eduardo Dantas letting his fists fly, but gets a little careless. Archuleta ducks under a punch aimed his way and drops Dantas with an overhand right that knocks Dantas out cold with one second remaining in the second round, as his head bounces off the canvas. He's laying motionless in the cage, as medical personnel tend to him and are preparing to load him onto a stretcher. That was one cold-blooded, unforgiving knockout.









11:00 p.m.: An even first round there, with both Dantas and Archuleta trying to feel each other out. How did Archuleta remain on his feet following this, though?









10:55 p.m.: This featured featherweight clash between Eduardo Dantas and Juan Archuleta is underway.

Kyoji Horiguchi takes bantamweight strap with unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 49-46) over Darrion Caldwell

10:45 p.m.: Judges score it a unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 49-46) in favor of the winner ... and new bantamweight champion, Kyoji Horiguchi. When the two were on their feet, which wasn't much in this bout, Horiguchi seemed like the more active fighter and aggressor. But worth a unanimous decision win? I could see a split decision, but not sure about it being ruled unanimous.









10:43 p.m.: Horiguchi swings for the fences early in the fifth and final round, only for Caldwell to lay on top of him much to the dismay of the Garden crowd, which is booing both fighters. Rapper Casanova is sitting cageside and leading the boos. Final bell sounds. Any pockets where the two were on their fight and could have been striking was quickly closed off and slowed down with grappling that ate up plenty of time in this fight. Let's see how judges score this one.

10:30 p.m.: Caldwell scores another takedown in round two.

But Horiguchi threatens a choke in the third and spends most of the round on top of Caldwell, giving the NC State All-American wrestler bitter grappling medicine of his own. The champ manages to power out of it, though, ending the round on his feet and delivering a knee to Horiguchi.

10:18 p.m.: Caldwell attempted three quick head kicks to make Horiguchi backpedal enough to rush the Japanese MMA star and take him down. While grinding him out against the cage, Caldwell did land some crisp punches. Let's see if the champ can open up his offense even further in the second round.

10:10 p.m.: "The Wolf" enters the cage to the late, great Nipsey Hussle's "Last Time That I Checc'd." This fight is just moments away now.

10:00 p.m.: The Bellator 222 main card kicks off with Darrion Caldwell putting his bantamweight title on the line against Kyoji Horiguchi. During Rizin 14 this past December in Japan, Horiguchi submitted Caldwell by guillotine choke, but Caldwell promises a repeat episode won't happen on American soil in the rematch. Let's see if Caldwell is indeed right or if Horiguchi has his number.









9:45 p.m.: Fedor Emelianenko in the house.









9:41 p.m.: Brandon Polcare just defeated Brandon Medina by first-round submission (guillotine choke) in the last prelim fight before the main card begins at 10:00 p.m. tonight.

9:32 p.m.: Xhema took Francois' back and pummeled him with fists and elbows until the ref had to stop the action in the second round.

9:30 p.m.: The crowd here at MSG is getting louder fight after fight.

9:18 p.m.: Beneduce gets the unanimous decision win over Rivera. Kastriot Xhema vs. Whitney Francois up next.

9:00 p.m.: Featherweights John Beneduce and Kenny Rivera are in the cage now, as prelim action continues.

8:54 p.m.: Taylor Turner just finished Heather Hardy with a first-round TKO (punches). She was all over her until the ref stepped in and stopped the action. It's clear that Hardy, a world champion boxer, needs more work in MMA. But she's definitely dedicated to learning and improving, so let's see how she responds in the cage next time around.

8:47 p.m.: Here at Madison Square Garden, where Bellator 222 prelims are still in action. The crowd is still buzzed from Adam Borics' flying-knee followed by punches for a second-round TKO to finish Aaron Pico and remain undefeated. Wow, that was some shot!





Meanwhile, Pico, who was once thought to be the hottest prospect in MMA, has dropped two straight fights and is 4-3 as a pro.

Bellator 222 fight card

Main card

Rory MacDonald (c) def. Neiman Gracie by unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-47) in the Welterweight Grand Prix semifinal to retain welterweight title

Lyoto Machida def. Chael Sonnen via second-round TKO (punches); Light Heavyweights

Dillon Danis def. Max Humphrey by first-round submission (armbar); Catchweight (175 pounds)

Patrick Mix def. Ricky Bandejas via first-round submission (rear-naked choke); Bantamweights

Juan Archuleta def. Eduardo Dantas by second-round KO (punch); Featherweights

Kyoji Horiguchi def. Darrion Caldwell via unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 49-46) to become new bantamweight champion

Preliminary card results

Brandon Polcare def. Brandon Medina by first-round submission (guillotine choke); Flyweights

Kastriot Xhema def. Whitney Francois via second-round TKO (punches); Catchweight (165 pounds)

John Beneduce def. Kenny Rivera by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27); Featherweights

Taylor Turner def. Heather Hardy via first-round TKO (punches); Flyweights

Adam Borics def. Aaron Pico by second-round TKO (punches after flying knee); Featherweights

Valerie Loureda def. Larkyn Dasch via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28); Flyweights

Lindsey VanZandt def. Rena Kubota by first-round submission (rear-naked choke); Catchweights (112 pounds)

Haim Gozali def. Gustavo Wurlitzer via first-round submission (triangle choke); Welterweights

Mike Kimbel def. Sebastian Ruiz by split decision (28-29, 30-27, 30-27); Bantamweights

Robson Gracie def. Oscar Vera via first-round submission (armbar); Welterweights

Marcus Surin def. Nekruz Mirkhojaev by split decision (30-27, 27-29, 29-27); Lightweights

Phil Hawes def. Michael Wilcox via first-round doctor's stoppage; Middleweights

