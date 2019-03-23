Bellator 218: Sanchez vs Karakhanyan results and fight highlights video
Check out the full results and fight highlights from Bellator 218, where Emmanuel Sanchez defeated Georgi Karakhanyan in their headlining rematch on Friday in Thackerville, Okla.
Bellator 218: Sanchez vs Karakhanyan Results
Main Card:
Emmanuel Sanchez (17-4) defeated Georgi Karakhanyan (28-8-1) (29-28 x3)
Valentin Moldavsky (8-1) defeated Linton Vassell (18-8) via unanimous decision (29-27 x3)
Anatoly Tokov (28-2) defeated Gerald Harris (25-7-1) via submission (guillotine choke) at 0:37 of round two
Nobert Novenyi Jr. (3-0) defeated Will Lavine (1-2) via submission (head and arm choke) at 4:05 of round two
Preliminary Card:
Deborah Kouzmin (2-0) defeated Ky Bennett (1-2) via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
Johnny Eblen (5-0) defeated Chauncey Foxworth (9-8) via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
John Macapa (22-4-3) defeated Kevin Croom (18-12) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 29-27)
Jordan Newman (1-0) defeated Joseph Holmes (0-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Vladimir Tokov (4-0) defeated Ryan Walker (8-5) via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Victoria Leonardo (5-1) defeated Malin Hermansson (2-1) via submission (armbar) at 4:49 of round one
Nation Gibrick (3-0) defeated Nick Page (0-3) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:14 of round one
Isaiah Gutierrez (5-1) defeated Aaron Vickers (3-2) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)
Luis Erives (2-1) defeated Craig Fairley (2-2) via TKO at 2:40 of the second round