Bellator 218: Sanchez vs Karakhanyan results and fight highlights video

Bellator 218 Fight Highlights

Check out the full results and fight highlights from Bellator 218, where Emmanuel Sanchez defeated Georgi Karakhanyan in their headlining rematch on Friday in Thackerville, Okla.

Bellator 218: Sanchez vs Karakhanyan Results

Main Card:

Emmanuel Sanchez (17-4) defeated Georgi Karakhanyan (28-8-1) (29-28 x3)

Valentin Moldavsky (8-1) defeated Linton Vassell (18-8) via unanimous decision (29-27 x3)

Anatoly Tokov (28-2) defeated Gerald Harris (25-7-1) via submission (guillotine choke) at 0:37 of round two

Nobert Novenyi Jr. (3-0) defeated Will Lavine (1-2) via submission (head and arm choke) at 4:05 of round two

Preliminary Card: