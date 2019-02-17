Bellator 216 results: Michael 'Venom' Page gets unanimous decision over Paul Daley in grudge match

Heading into the main event of Bellator 216, Michael "Venom" Page vs. Paul Daley, the MMA world was expecting the two dynamic strikers to duke it out, with a knockout being the end result.

Instead, the British rivals decided to have a wrestling match, thanks to Daley's strategy of taking Page to the ground. When the two were on their feet, Page was the slightly more effective striker, and he won by unanimous decision (48-47 on all three judges' scorecards) at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., early Sunday. (Sporting News scored the fight 48-47 for Page as well).

With the victory, Page advances to the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix semifinals, where he'll face former champion Douglas Lima at Bellator 221 on May 11 at the Allstate Arena outside Chicago.

Scroll to continue with content Ad





You could feel the tension when Page and Daley were making their walks into the cage. It intensified when the referee gave his instructions and both fighters had to be held back by security.

The first round had the crowd loudly booing the unexpected lack of action. Page threw very little and Daley circled the cage the entire five minutes, throwing almost nothing. That should have been a precursor to expecting the unexpected in what wound up being a not-as-advertised grudge match.

Join DAZN and watch MVP-Daley full replay and highlights

Daley controlled the second and third rounds with his ground attack, taking Page down a couple different ways including a great trip takedown. Daley didn't just smother Page; he attacked the body and the head and made Page work in trying to get up. When Page did get back to his feet, Daley made him with pay with hard shots including a left hook that stunned Page at the end of the second.

Story continues

Realizing he was likely down on the scorecards, Page used Daley's trick against him in the fourth round and took him down to the canvas.

With the fight hanging in the balance and a berth in the semifinals on the line, Daley looked to be on his way to the Windy City when he secured another takedown. The tide shifted and Page secured the win as he stuffed a Daley takedown attempt and notched a takedown of his own.





This is the type of fight Page needed. He had beaten questionable competition previously and Daley was his toughest test to date. The 31-year-old showed a lot of mettle, demonstrating that he can adapt on the fly and do what is necessary to win.

That being said, Page also showed holes in his game. Don't think Lima wasn't paying attention and not taking intel.

Here is what happened at Bellator 216 (all times Eastern):

Bellator 216 results

Michael Page wins narrow decision over Paul Daley

12:52 a.m.: Page def. Daley by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47) to advance to the semifinals of the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix. In what ended up being a wrestling match, the fight came down to the fifth round and Page used his wrestling to secure the win to face Douglas Lima on May 11.

Round 5 to Page (10-9, 48-47 Page): It appeared that Daley was on his way to victory after he scored another takedown early in the round. Page got up and Daley immediately tried for another one. But Page blocked the attempt and threw a couple elbows and reversed Daley over for a takedown and went to work from there. The judges scoring has been sketchy and this should be no different.

Round 4 to Page (10-9, 38-38): Page flipped the script on Daley with about a minute to go and notched a takedown of his own. It all comes down to the fifth and final round. Who wants it more?

Round 3 to Daley (10-9, 29-28 Daley): How many had this one going to the fourth round? Page started well by connecting with a straight right hand. A beautiful trip takedown turned the round around for Daley. He was able to create some space and landed some hard shots. A smart game plan by Daley. Page needs to be able to stuff a couple takedowns to make Daley try to strike with him.

Round 2 to Daley (10-9, 19-19): Daley showed what his game plan was going to be. He attempted one takedown and missed. Moments later, he was able to secure the takedown. Once he had Page there, he connected on a short elbows to the head and body shots. Like what Daley did there when Page got back to his feet. He threw a right and connected on the left to stagger Page. If Daley can continue this attack, then it's his fight to lose.

Round 1 to Page (10-9): Not the round fans were expecting, but one that made sense. Each guy was waiting for the other to throw first, so the other could counter. Daley didn't connect on anything, while Page threw a couple shots to at least win the round. Expect both Page and Daley to open up more in the second.

12:12 a.m.: It is now time for the main event of Bellator 216, as British rivals Michael Page and Paul Daley battle in the first round of the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix.

Page (13-0) is one of the most exciting fighters in the sport. All but two of his victories have come by the way of stoppage, including one of the most violent knockouts you will ever see when a flying knee caused a fractured skull to Evangelista “Cyborg” Santos at Bellator 158.

Daley (40-16-2) has won 30 of his fights by knockout, including a vicious KO in a comeback win over Lorenz Larkin at Bellator 183. "Semtex" looks to get back on the winning track after losing to Jon Fitch by unanimous decision at Bellator 199.

This is Page's biggest test of his career? Can he live up to the hype? Does Daley finally earn the signature win he desperately needs?

They don't like each other and will be looking to knock each other's block off. Should be all types of fun.

Join DAZN and watch more than 100 fight nights a year

Mirko Cro Cop outstrikes Roy Nelson to win Bellator debut

12:03 a.m.: Cro Cop def. Nelson by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28). Except for the 30-27 score, this decision wasn't as bad as what we saw in the previous bout. The opening two rounds were extremely close and could have went either way, as Nelson clearly won the third round. While he doesn't have the full snap of his strikes like he did 10 years ago, Cro Cop's striking is still precise when he chooses to throw and it netted him his first victory in Bellator.

I get Nelson being upset, but not shaking Cro Cop's hand shows bad sportsmanship. It's not Cro Cop's fault the judges scored the fight the way they did, but it wasn't like Nelson clearly won the first or second round.

Have to wonder if Cro Cop will fight in Bellator again. I'd be interested in Cro Cop-Fedor one more time.

Round 3 to Nelson (10-9, 29-28 Nelson): The continuous efforts of trying to take Cro Cop down to the mat finally came to the fruition in the final minute when Nelson slammed him down to the ground.





Expect these scores from the judges to be all over the place considering what has happened so far.

Round 2 to Nelson (10-9, 19-19): Extremely hard round to score. Cro Cop and Nelson had their share of moments. Nelson was more active in trying for takedowns and landed the harder shots.

Round 1 to Cro Cop (10-9): Who would have thought a second round would be upon us? Nelson was controlling more of the cage, but Cro Cop landed the harder shots. He connected on some vicious knees and short uppercuts in the clinch.

11:40 p.m.: It is now time for the co-main event of Bellator 216, as Roy Nelson goes up against Mirko Cro Cop in heavyweight action. Nelson and Cro Cop met at UFC 137 back in October 2011 with the former winning by third-round TKO.

Nelson (23-16) has lost three of his last four fights including his last two. Cro Cop (37-11-2) is on an incredible run at the age of 44, as he’s on a nine-fight winning streak. Cro Cop’s last 20 victories have come by stoppage.

Don’t blink because this won’t last long.

Checik Kongo wins puzzling decision over Vitaly Minakov

11:30 p.m.: Kongo def. Minakov by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28). That is one of the most baffling decisions I've seen in a very long time. Minakov dominated the majority of the fight, while Kongo fought in very short spurts at the end of the second and especially the third round, where Minakov scored a takedown and dominated the action on the ground. In the final 30 seconds, Kongo got to his feet and landed a series of knees, a right hand and an uppercut before the final horn sounded.

Wins should be earned by competing the entire time and not in final moments of rounds. A shame the judges only looked at those moments and not the totality of it all. Look at when the ring announcer read the final scorecard, Kongo couldn't believe he won, which is the biggest indicator of knowing you lost.

This shouldn't earn Kongo a title opportunity at heavyweight champion Ryan Bader. A performance like that isn't going to make people want to watch or pay for the bout.

11:17 p.m.: For about four minutes in the second round, that was one of the worst rounds in the history of the sport. Literally nothing happened. Kongo and Minakov need to let loose in the third round. The winner of the third round is likely to net the victory.

11:04 p.m: Coming up next at Bellator 216, Vitaly Minakov and Cheick Kongo meet in heavyweight action. Kongo (29-10-2) has seen a career resurgence in winning seven consecutive fights. Minakov (21-0), a former Bellator heavyweight champion, returns to the promotion for the first time since he and Kongo fought in April 2014 at Bellator 115. Minakov got stripped of the belt due to inactivity because of a dispute with the promotion.

Does Kongo make the proper adjustments the second time around? Can Minakov show the American audience how much he’s improved since the last time he fought in the States?

Yaroslav Amosov outwrestles Erick Silva to earn decision victory

10:55 p.m.: Amosov def. Silva by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-28). Not the most crowd-pleasing win, but it got the job done. Silva had a great first round as he was able to keep the fight on the feet and even bloodied Amosov. But in the second round, Amosov went with his bread and butter — his wrestling. Amosov scored one takedown after another. When he had Silva on the mat, he smothered him and kept landing short shots to get the victory.

Amosov remains undefeated and could be the dark horse in a crowded welterweight division.

10:30 p.m.: Up next at Bellator 216, Erick Silva faces Yaroslav Amosov in welterweight action. Silva (20-9-1 no-contest), making his Bellator debut, snapped a two-fight losing streak in July when he scored a first-round submission over Nick Barnes. Amosov (20-0) had a successful Bellator debut, also in July, dominating Gerald Harris to win a lopsided decision at Bellator 202.

Silva and Amosov each have 12 finishes in the first round. Expect fireworks early and often.

Valerie Loureda makes quick work of Colby Fletcher

10:20 p.m.: Valerie Loureda def. Colby Fletcher by TKO at 2:55 of the first round. Couldn't ask for a better debut. Loureda was controlling the fight on the feet when she threw a straight right hand, a left hook right above the eye to stun Fletcher, followed by a body kick to send Fletcher to the mat. Sensing she had Fletcher ripe for the picking, Loureda unloaded a series of hammerfists until referee Kevin McDonald finally stopped the fight.

The emotion after the fight is the reason you love MMA. She was crying and her entire team were in tears. It was the first win of what could be many to come.

10:10 p.m.: Kicking off the main card of Bellator 216, Valerie Loureda takes on Colby Fletcher in women's flyweight action. The 20-year-old Loureda will be making her professional debut and a 4thdan taekwondo black belt. This will be the first time Fletcher (1-2) competes in over three and a half years.

10:00 p.m. ET: Welcome to Sporting News's live coverage of Bellator 216. A great night of fights slated. Grab the refreshments and sit back because you don't want to miss one moment.

Bellator 216 undercard results

Justin Sumter def. Reginaldo Felix via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:27 of the second round; middleweights

Kemran Lachinov def. Kastriot Xhema via submission (kneebar) 0:53 of the second round; catchweight (165 pounds)

Tyrell Fortune def. Ryan Pokryfky via TKO at 2:21 of the first round; heavyweights

Vinicius De Jesus def. Rodolpho Barcellos via TKO at 3:46 of the first round; welterweights

Jesse Kosakowski def. Rodolfo Neves Rocha via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:05 of the second round; welterweights

Nekruz Mirkhojaev def. Pat Casey via submission (neck crank) at 1:18 of the third round; lightweights

Demetrios Plaza def. Andrews Rodriguez by unanimous decision; welterweights

Bellator 216 fight card

Main card

Michael Page vs. Paul Daley; welterweights

Mirko Cro Cop vs. Roy Nelson; heavyweights

Cheick Kongo vs. Vitaly Minakov; heavyweights

Yaroslav Amosov vs. Erick Silva; welterweights

Valerie Loureda vs. Colby Fletcher; women's flyweights

Preliminary card

Tyrell Fortune vs. Ryan Pokryfky; heavyweights

Vinicius De Jesus vs. Rodolpho Barcellos; welterweights

Kastriot Xhema vs. Kemran Lachinov; catchweights (165 pounds)

Pat Casey vs. Nekruz Mirkhojaev; lightweights

Reginaldo Felix vs. Justin Sumter; middleweights

Rodolfo Neves Rocha vs. Jesse Kosakowski; welterweights

Demetrios Plaza vs. Andrews Rodriguez; welterweights

Bellator 216 latest news

— The rivalry between Michael Page and Paul Daley runs deep. They explain to Sporting News how the hatred started.

— Page tells SN that he wants fans to focus on what he does in the cage, not out of it.

— Regardless of how he feels about Page, Daley says to SN that he knows he needs a win at Bellator 216.

— Even though he's 43-years-old, Cheick Kongo proves that age is just a number.

— Bellator 216 features a lot of big names, and SN discusses why Vitaly Minakov is someone you need to keep your eye on.

— Mirko Cro Cop is one of the legendary figures in the history of MMA. SN takes a look at his career.









