Bellator 216: Michael Page vs. Paul Daley fight date, price, how to watch, live stream

Bellator 216 should be a memorable event when British rivals and hard-hitting strikers Michael "Venom" Page and Paul Daley battle in the main event on Saturday, Feb. 16 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., live and exclusively on DAZN. The fight is part of the first round in the welterweight grand prix tournament. The winner will face Douglas Lima in the semifinals.

Page (13-0) is one of the most exciting fighters in the sport. All but two of his victories have come by way of stoppage, including one of the most violent knockouts you will ever see when a flying knee caused a fractured skull to Evangelista “Cyborg” Santos at Bellator 158.

Daley (40-16-2) has won 30 of his fights by knockout, including a vicious KO in a comeback win over Lorenz Larkin at Bellator 183. "Semtex" looks to get back on the winning track after losing to Jon Fitch by unanimous decision at Bellator 199.

The animosity between Page and Daley runs deep.

It all started in 2016 when they started trash talking each other through various media platforms. Bellator tried to make the fight on several occasions, but Daley showed a lack of interest because he felt Page hadn't done enough to earn a fight with him.

Everything came to a boiling point at Bellator 179 after Daley lost by second-round submission to welterweight champion Rory MacDonald. Daley exited the cage to go after Page, and a scuffle ensued in the crowd. No one was hurt before hoards of security separated the two. Then, Page didn't compete for the promotion for 18 months — he started his professional boxing career, going 2-0, so the fight was put on the backburner.

But now, the long awaited clash is upon us. Don't blink or walk away because both Page and Daley will be looking for the violent knockout.

Michael Page vs. Paul Daley date, start time

Bellator 216 takes place on Saturday, Feb. 16. The prelims start at 7:30 p.m. ET, and main card coverage begins at 10 p.m. Page and Daley expected to enter the cage around 12:15 a.m.

How do I watch Michael Page vs. Paul Daley?

Bellator 216 is not available via traditional television methods. Instead, fans in North America can take advantage of a 30-day free trial to watch the fight online with DAZN, the global sports live-streaming service that agreed to a multi-year deal with Bellator in June.

DAZN is available on a variety of platforms, including Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, iOS, Android, Xbox One, Playstation 4 and Playstation 3, as well as Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer and Safari browsers via DAZN.com.

How much does Michael Page vs. Paul Daley cost?

A new subscriber to DAZN gets the first month of service free, which means Bellator 216 would come at no cost. If you have previously signed up for DAZN, the fight is included as part of your $9.99 monthly subscription.

A subscription also includes access to all of DAZN’s live events, including the May 4 showdown featuring Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs, as well as highlights, replays, behind-the-scenes features, original shows and live news reports. There is no contract, so DAZN subscribers can cancel at any time.

Where is Michael Page vs. Paul Daley taking place?

Bellator 216 takes place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. The arena has hosted several Bellator events over the years, dating back to Bellator 2 in 2009.

Michael Page record and bio

Name: Michael Page

Nationality: British

Born: April 7, 1987

Height: 6-3

Reach: 77 inches

Total fights: 13

Record: 13-0













Paul Daley record and bio

Name: Paul Daley

Nationality: British

Born: Feb. 21, 1983

Height: 5-9

Reach: 74 inches

Total fights: 58

Record: 40-16-2













Michael Page vs. Paul Daley fight card

Main card

Michael Page vs. Paul Daley in the first round of the welterweight grand prix

Cheick Kongo vs. Vitaly Minakov; Heavyweight

Mirko Cro Cop vs. Roy Nelson; Heavyweight

Yaroslav Amosov vs. Erick Silva; Welterweight

Valerie Loureda vs. Colby Fletcher; Women's Flyweight

Preliminary card