Bellator 216: Cheick Kongo proving that even at 43, age is just a number

For the most part, mixed martial arts is a young man's sport. But, there are exceptions to the rule.

Randy Couture won the UFC heavyweight title from Tim Sylvia at UFC 68 at the age of 43. Dan Henderson fought for the middleweight championship against Michael Bisping when he was 46 years-old at UFC 204. And just last Saturday at UFC 234, Anderson Silva headlined the event at 43. There's another fighter no one is talking about and is still doing it a high level.

Heavyweight Cheick Kongo rides a seven-fight winning streak heading into his rematch with former Bellator heavyweight champion Vitaly Minakov at Saturday's Bellator 216. During this run, the 43-year-old Kongo has gotten better each time out. He’s won his last two over Javy Ayala and Tim Johnson by first-round knockout. Most competitors at this stage are either on the sidelines or on the downswing of their careers. When Kongo sits and thinks about competing after the age of 40, it shocks him that he's still at a high level.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"I’m surprised every day," Kongo laughs to Sporting News. "I tell everybody that from the security guys to waiters at restaurants to all the fans and even my children. There are times where I’m like, ‘What the heck? I can’t believe I’m still doing this’. I’m still in great shape and feel like I could still do something special. The thing is that I’m not complaining about anything I’m doing physically because I’m very proud of the changes I made. It shows that regardless of age if you do things the right way and take care of your body, you can do anything. I’m excited to be on this adventure. I wish I would have done the things I’m doing now when I was younger."

Join DAZN and watch Bellator 216 plus more than 100 fight nights a year

Story continues

Having this new breath of fresh air wasn't always the case for the Frenchman.

Kongo started his combat sports journey at five-years-old by doing kendo and karate, where he eventually earned black belts in both disciplines before getting involved in kickboxing, Muay Thai, Savate, and Greco-Roman Wrestling.

"I knew I wanted to be a fighter," Kongo said. "I knew it could be good and bad for me."

In June of 2001 at the age of 26, Kongo decided to make the venture over to MMA and had instant success by going 6-2-1 before getting the call in 2006 to head to the big leagues -- the UFC to fight Gilbert Aldana at UFC 61. Kongo's UFC run got off to a roaring start as he finished Aldana in the first round and followed that performance with a first round knock out Christian Wellisch two months later.

Looking to be the next heavyweight contender the UFC needed in a shallow weight class, Kongo could never find the consistency to be at the top of the food chain, going 9-5-1 for the remainder of his UFC run. He would beat the opponents he was expected to beat and faltered against the upper crust of the division against the likes of Cain Velasquez and Frank Mir. With his career stuck in mediocrity, Kongo contemplated leaving the sport for good when he decided against inking a new deal with the UFC before his loss to Roy Nelson at UFC 159.

Kongo surprised many when he signed with Bellator in 2013. For the Frenchman, signing with the promotion gave him the second chapter of his fighting career and a shot at redemption.

"When I was in the UFC, I was alternating wins and losses," Kongo said. "It made me think about quitting. When you are winning, everything is good. When things go bad, it makes you want to quit. But then for some reason, there’s a breath of fresh air. Coming to Bellator and gave me a new lease on my career. I’m having a lot of fun at this stage of my life, which I didn’t think was possible."

Kongo has made the most of this opportunity. He’s gone 10-2 with five of those wins coming via stoppage. When it came to once again taking on Minakov, the initial conversation took Kongo by surprise.

Minakov hadn't fought for the promotion since he retained his belt over Kongo at Bellator 115 due to a contract dispute, which eventually led to Minakov being stripped of the title in 2016 and then resigning with the company in August.

"I thought it was a joke," Kongo said. "I really don’t care though. I never flaked out or disappeared from Bellator or any of my opponents. I know people are saying he’s going to beat me. I refuse to be the gatekeeper."

The winner of Kongo-Minakov is set to get a shot a newly minted heavyweight champion Ryan Bader in the near future. Even though he wouldn't give a definitive timeline on when he would hang it up, Kongo knows that at 43, this is likely his last shot at becoming a world champion. Usually soft-spoken, Kongo didn't mince words on what he's looking for in this final stage of his MMA journey.

"You know, it feels like a carrot being dangled in front of the donkey," Kongo said. "It’s like if you keeping working harder then you will get the carrot. I don’t give a s—t about that. I got to f—k Minakov up first and then I’m going f—k up Ryan Bader. (Bader) is great in his division, but this is a different weight division. He really didn’t beat anybody to become the champion in the tournament. I’m going to beat Vitaly Minakov up so Ryan Bader knows I’m coming for the title."