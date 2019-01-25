Bellator 214 predictions: Can Fedor Emelianenko do the impossible and take down Ryan Bader?

Bellator starts out with a bang to begin 2019 with Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader in the main event. (AP)

Last week, 40-year-old boxer Manny Pacquiao proved conclusively that he’s far from finished, routing 29-year-old loudmouth Adrien Broner in Las Vegas.

Next week, 41-year-old quarterback Tom Brady will attempt to win his sixth Super Bowl championship when he leads the New England Patriots against the Los Angeles Rams at Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

And on Saturday, 42-year-old Fedor Emelianenko will try to do the seemingly impossible and win the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix championship by defeating Ryan Bader in the main event of Bellator 214 at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

Pacquiao no longer has the blazing speed and quickness that he had as a 30-year-old, but he’s still plenty fast, still plenty powerful and clearly among the elite boxers in the world. He’s had to make a few concessions to age, and doesn’t push his body in training quite as hard as he once did, but whatever decline is there is quite subtle.

There is almost no visible decline in Brady, who each time he takes the field keeps reminding those who watch that he’s the greatest to have played the game.

It’s a bit more complex, though, with Emelianenko, who retired in 2012 after a win over Pedro Rizzo, only to return three-and-a-half years later. He once seemed impossible to hurt, and recovered from being spiked by Kevin Randleman to win, but these days, a big right hand to the chin will impact him the way it does the rest of the mere mortals who fight for a living.

Oddsmakers made Emelianenko a longshot to win the grand prix when the field was announced, and he was more than 6-to-1. His first-round opponent, Frank Mir, seemed like a bad match for him.

Mir, though, opted to get into a firefight and though he hurt Emelianenko, that was the kind of fight that was going to be difficult for Mir to win. Emelianenko’s punching power hasn’t diminished, and he finished Mir in 48 seconds.

That moved him into a semifinal bout with Chael Sonnen, who, if we’re being honest, isn’t a heavyweight. Sonnen is a gutsy guy who is quite literally willing to fight anyone, and whose wrestling makes him a problem at least for a while for the big guys.

Sonnen gave Emelianenko a few more anxious moments in their bout on Oct. 13, but Emelianenko proved to be too big and too powerful, and he stopped Sonnen at 4:46 of the first.

Ryan Bader, right, hits Matt Mitrione during Bellator 207. Bader won via unanimous decision. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Bader, though, poses a quite different challenge. While Bader is Bellator’s light heavyweight champion and is bidding to become the first Bellator fighter to hold two weight-class titles simultaneously as Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier and Amanda Nunes have done in the UFC, he’s a legitimate heavyweight still in his prime.

Bader has won 11 of his last 12, a timeframe in which he’s beaten the likes of Rashad Evans, Phil Davis (twice), Ovince Saint Preux, Muhammed Lawal and Matt Mitrione.

He’s made a nice turnaround from his days in the UFC when he lost two in a row, three of five and four of seven between 2011 and 2013. He lost to Jon Jones in Jones’ final bout before he became the UFC light heavyweight champion, and then was shockingly submitted his next time out by Tito Ortiz.

Knockout losses at the hands of Lyoto Machida and Glover Teixeira had many wondering whether Bader was on the decline.

He did what all great fighters do at moments of crisis and he adjusted. He always threw long, looping punches, and it opened him to being hit. But he sets his shots up far better now and has dramatically improved his footwork. He now mixes his wrestling and striking better than he ever has and it’s made him more difficult to prepare for than he was in his mid-to-late 20s.

He’s about a 3-to-1 favorite, and those odds seem accurate. At 35, though, he’s not the young, dynamic fighter he once was, and the three knockouts he suffered among his five career losses should cause concern for those who back him.

Emelianenko’s power certainly remains, as he proved not only against Sonnen and Mir but also against Mitrione. Mitrione knocked Emelianenko out in the first round of their fight at Madison Square Garden on June 24, 2017, but Mitrione was close to being the one knocked out.

It was a double knockdown, as Mitrione and Emelianenko landed at the same time. If Emelianenko had been the one to rise instead of Mitrione and he was entering the bout with Bader on an eight-fight winning streak with knockouts of Mitrione, Mir and Sonnen, the perception of this fight would be vastly different.

For Emelianenko to win, he has to find a way to get to Bader’s chin. Bader has the power to knock out Emelianenko, but he can also control the way the fight is contested with his wrestling. He should, as Cormier likes to say, embrace the grind and try to make the bout a long, grueling affair.

If he gets into a shootout, the fight becomes a coin flip. But if he remains patient, changes levels, grinds on Emelianenko and forces him to work, it plays in Bader’s favor.

Of his many improvements, Bader has become a wiser fighter, and he knows he has more ways to win than Emelianenko.

Look for Bader to use his wrestling to frustrate Emelianenko before stopping him with strikes somewhere in the second half of the fight to become Bellator’s first twin champion and, perhaps, send Emelianenko off to retirement.

