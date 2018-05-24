Bellator 200 Weigh-in Video and Results: Carvalho vs. Mousasi Set for Championship Showdown

Rafael Carvalho Bellator 200 weigh-in

Though it has undergone a bit of a makeover, the Bellator 200: Carvalho vs. Mousasi fight card slated for Friday in London is set following Thursday's official weigh-in.

Bellator middleweight champion Rafael Carvalho will defend his title for the first time since knocking out UFC veteran Alessio Sakara 44 seconds into their fight in December. He'll put his belt on the line against another UFC veteran in Gegard Mousasi in the Bellator 200 main event.

Mousasi exited the UFC on a five-fight winning streak and then defeated former Bellator champion Alexander Shlemenko in his promotional debut. He'll now take aim at the belt, as he and Carvalho made championship weight, each tipping the scale at 185 pounds.

A planned Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix alternate bout between Roy Nelson and Mirko "Cro Cop" Filipovic was canceled just days before the event after Cro Cop suffered a severe knee injury that required surgery.

A Bellator 200 preliminary bout between Ryan Scope and Martyn Harris was canceled on the day of weigh-ins when Harris was told to stop cutting weight because of concerns for his medical safety. Scope made weight at 155.5 pounds.

Bellator 200: Carvalho vs. Mousasi Weigh-in Results

Main Card (on Paramount at 9 p.m. ET)

Rafael Carvalho (185) vs. Gegard Mousasi (185)

Michael Page (170.4) vs. David Rickels (170.5)

Phil Davis (206) vs. Linton Vassell (205)

Aaron Chalmers (162.5) vs. Ash Griffiths (164.4)

Anastasia Yankova (125) vs. Kate Jackson (125.5)

Prelims

Anatoly Tokov (185.5) vs. Vladimir Filipovic (185.5)

Pedro Carvalho (145.8) vs. Daniel Crawford (145.8)

Ryan Scope (155.5) vs. Martyn Harris (---) *

Mike Shipman (185.5) vs. Carl Noon (184.5)

Charlie Ward (184.5) vs. Martin Hudson (185.5)

Kevin Fryer (185.5) vs. Costello Van Steenis (186)

Charlie Leary (156) vs. Tom Green (155.5)

Kent Kauppinen (169.5) vs. Walter Gahadza (170.5)

Jahreau Shepherd (170.5) vs. Marcin Zywica (170)

Mike Ekundayo (144.5) vs. Tom Means (145.5)

Amir Albazi (125.5) vs. Iurie Bejenari (125.5)

*Bout canceled because of safety concerns