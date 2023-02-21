Bella Thorne Says She Refused to Autograph 'Inappropriate' Photos of Herself: 'I Was Under 18'

PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 23: Bella Thorne attends the Sundance Film Festival on January 23, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Mat Hayward/GC Images)

Mat Hayward/GC

Bella Thorne is recalling how she "[told] someone off" at the Sundance Film Festival last month, after refusing to bend to a request she felt was "inappropriate."

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter at the festival, the 25-year-old Divinity actress said a fan had "offended" her the previous day, when he asked her to autograph a certain photo from her GQ magazine cover.

"It's super sexy and my butt is out and I'm wearing lingerie and I'm topless," Thorne recalled in the interview, published Sunday.

"I said I wouldn't sign that and he took it away and then put it back in front of me again. I said, 'No, I'm not signing that,' " she added.

The fan then went on to produce a similar photo and say, according to Thorne, " 'Come on, Bella. Sign it for me.' I didn't like it. It was inappropriate."

The Paradise City actress told THR that the images the fan presented to her also included those from a Candie's campaign she shot when she was 16 years old.

"It was clear that he wanted me to sign things that were viewed as sexy and even underage and I was like, 'Give me something else.' He said, 'Aren't they all sexy?' No, enough is enough," Thorne said.

"But I get it, they have to make money and everyone has a job so I get that. It was just that I was under 18 and it's inappropriate," she added.

Asked whether she would pose for similar photos now, Thorne said she wouldn't but clarified, "You also can't spend your time trying to take back these moments or moments that you were too sexy or think that being a woman is only this or that."

She also recalled, "When you're growing up, now you have boobs all of a sudden and everything's growing and become more and more intense. You start liking people and everything changes."

But, the Shake It Up alum noted, "I actually made it out pretty clean," in the sense that she "could've done so many worse things as so many teenagers do."

"I didn't have really rough issues with mental [health] or get stuck in a really dark place where you don't want to get out of bed," she said. "I mean, I've definitely been there but I have been pretty lucky."

As for the fan in question at Sundance, she said her reaction to him was a "rare" one, explaining, "I normally don't tell them off but they offended me."