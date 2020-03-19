Bella Thorne Says Performing on Stage Usually Makes Her 'Throw Up' — Why Masked Singer Was Different

“Bitch, I’m Bella Throne” was under the Swan costume on Wednesday night’s episode of The Masked Singer. The actress and singer got unmasked after dedicating her performance of Joan Jett’s “I Hate Myself For Loving You” to judge Ken Jeong.

“Poor guy, he’s always making some really far out guesses,” Thorne, 22, tells PEOPLE of her The Duff costar. “That’s why I wanted to also throw that tribute to him because I love Ken Jeong.”

Jeong, 50, and the other panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke, along with guest judge Joel McHale, suspected actresses Megan Fox, Mila Kunis or Kristen Stewart could be under the long neck. “I was like, ‘Yeah, I love Kristen Stewart!’ ” Thorne says. “Because of the low raspy voice and the whole Joan Jett thing I was like, ‘That makes sense.’ “

Scroll to continue with content Ad

RELATED: The Masked Singer: Who’s Been Revealed So Far?

Michael Becker/FOX (2) Bella Thorne as Swan.

Thorne said on Wednesday night’s episode that the singing competition first came on her radar last season when Jeong suspected she might be under the Flamingo getup (it turned out to be fellow former Disney Channel star, Adrienne Bailon).

Now, the Famous In Love star opens up about her journey from Masked Singer fan to feather-covered performer, which celeb pal she shocked with her unmasking, and how the disguise kept her from vomiting.

What made you choose the Swan costume?

I really liked the Swan because I thought it was such a difference from my personality. I thought people were really going to be surprised that it’s me because I’m more of a tomboy, so it was like, “let me go pick a character that’s super graceful and elegant.”

Have any famous friends reached out to you after your reveal?

My friend Logan Paul was the most shocked. He was like, “What?! No way!” He loves The Masked Singer. I’m getting hella DMs right now just being like: “No flipping way!”; “Great job!”; “Wow, I’m so shocked!” But I think honestly the most surprised was me. I was the most surprised that I’m going to go dance in a costume on the show and tried my best. I was so nervous. That was all I could think about was how nervous I was.

Story continues

Emma McIntyre/Getty Logan Paul

You’re a singer, but you said after being unmasked that performing makes you nervous, so why did you want to do the show?

My anxiety is crazy when it comes to the stage. The Swan mask definitely helped though. Usually when I performed in the past — I’ve performed at Billboard and a few really big festivals and whatnot — and right after I’m done I get off stage and I have to throw up because I’m so nervous that I feel it coming while I’m on stage. I’m literally so nervous. On The Masked Singer I didn’t [throw up], not once and I think it was because the Swan mask made it so I didn’t feel as nervous. I felt nervous in my heart and my body wasn’t actually as nervous as it usually is when I’m performing, so that was super interesting.

You said in your first clue package that people might not know your name. Did you hope the show would introduce you to a new audience?

Definitely a different audience. It is this very wide audience but it’s different in many ways. But I have a lot of the fan base that has grown up with me.

Were you surprised Ken didn’t guess you after having done so last season?

Yeah! I feel like he literally wasn’t going to guess me because everybody was like, “no, no” last season. I’m a little surprised Joel McHale didn’t either. I’m surprised they also didn’t guess more Broadway singers. The fandom is like, “You’re Taylor Swift,” or “You’re a Broadway singer,” or “You’re Bella Thorne.” Robin I think had really interesting guesses, how he had gone with the whole dancer thing, which I think is obviously close. So get it, Robin!

REALTED VIDEO: Once ‘The Masked Singer’ Told Tony Hawk He Could Sing a Song By The Cure, He Was All In



Once 'The Masked Singer' Told Tony Hawk He Could Sing a Song By The Cure, He Was All In





Hawk says he could carrying a tune but needed to learn how to use his breath to make his singing sound better

You went out on “I Hate Myself for Loving You” by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts — why did you pick that song?

Joan Jett is my favorite female idol from back in the day. I really, really love her and everything that she changed and stood for. I really f— with it.

And you started out with “Fever” last week.

I love that song. I love the older music. For me it’s like, people usually see me as such a millennial, like I wouldn’t know who Joan Jett or Peggy Lee is, which is really funny that people think that of me. So I was like, yeah I really like this idea to go with the song “Fever” because it was like, oh I’m going to really f— people up with this guess right now.

Do you have plans to release music of your own soon?

I have so much great music and then I also got f—ed from a few different ways in music as well, where I had to give up two albums, basically. Now I might make them back, but we’ll see about that. I’m working on so much new music I really want to release if everything goes back to normal in life. It would be nice to release in the late summer and then in the fall-winter would also be nice — two albums. I want to show people that I don’t want to just be a singer, I’m an artist, that is what my preaching method is, is artistry. I really want to show people my underbelly as an artist, that I don’t have to just do a hip-hop song that you’re going to think, “Of course Bella Thorne is going to go do that.” I want to show people who I am and what kind of music I like and all the different genres and versions of myself.

Arthur Mola/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Bella Thorne

Your development deal with Fox was also just announced. What are you hoping to do with them?

I have scripted and unscripted, so I’m excited. I already have some really great non-scripted material to pitch and now I’m thinking about the scripted version as well. I’d really love to make something that is a dark version of Riverdale meets more psychological meets Gossip Girl, the type of show you can’t help but watch it every single second every single day. I’ve just been researching and writing now that I really do have time to do all that.

RELATED: The Masked Singer Announces 45-City Live Tour — Featuring Local Celebrities!

What else do you want people to know about you or what you have coming up?

With this time that we’re all in, The Masked Singer is a really great show to watch when you’re with your family. Now is the time that we really need to be connecting more than ever. If you want to bring a smile to your face in this very dark time, definitely tune in to some episodes of The Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Fox.