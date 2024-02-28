Bella Thorne Records Mental Health Check-In on Instagram: ‘Hold Space for Your Tears’

"Mental health is important, and often we prioritize everything else in our lives over it," 'The Babysitter' actress captioned an Instagram video

Bella Thorne is sharing an update on her mental health.

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old actress took to Instagram to post a video of herself lying in bed, opening up to her fans and followers about her recent struggles with mental health.

"I'm doing a mental health check-in," the Shake It Up alum began the video. "My mental health is not good. On a scale of one to crying all night, I'm at a 10."

"It's important to make these videos because when we go on social media, we see all this happiness, amazing looks, hair, makeup and everything," she added. "Even making this list is making me more depressed. But I guess what I'm trying to say is it's okay to be depressed."

Thorne went on to stress the importance of allowing oneself to feel emotions. She acknowledged that while social media often portrays perfect lives, nobody is flawless – including herself.

"Mental health is important, and often we prioritize everything else in our lives over it, but it eventually catches up with us," she captioned the video. "So, don’t end up like me. Do the mental health check-ins that are needed before you reach this point."

"Remember to make space for your tears and thoughts; they are incredibly important. Life isn’t always perfect – in fact, most of the time, it's not. And I guess that's okay too," she concluded.

Back in 2017, the actress revealed to PEOPLE that she has depression and dyslexia.

“It was kind of a gradual process,” she said at the time. “It’s a slow, gradual process to getting to that lightbulb.”

She went on to add that there was one fan reaction to her mental health and dyslexia admission that stuck out to her.

“There have been quite a few people,” Thorne said. “There was this one guy, he came to me and he was in his early 40s … and he said, ‘Bella, I just want to stop you and thank you so much … I’m dyslexic and I have a 6-year-old daughter and I can’t read her a bedtime story at night. I can’t make it through and I’ve been so embarrassed.’ ”

“She looked at him and was like, ‘It’s okay daddy, Bella is dyslexic too,’ ” she continued. “It was one of the most inspiring things I’ve ever heard. It’s why we do what we do.”

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

