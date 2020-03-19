Bella Thorne’s ‘Masked Singer’ Elimination Dominates in Key Demo Ratings

“The Masked Singer” topped Wednesday night in the key adults 18-49 demographic, airing an episode that revealed Bella Thorne was the celeb behind the Swan mask.

But NBC’s “Chicago” franchise was the winner when it came to the total-viewers race.

Fox was first in ratings with a 1.7 rating/8 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 5.9 million, according to preliminary numbers.

NBC was second in ratings with a 1.3/6 and first in viewers with 8.5 million.

CBS was third in ratings with a 1.0/5 and in viewers with 5.6 million.

ABC was fourth in ratings with a 0.7/3 and in viewers with 3.6 million.

Univision was fifth in ratings with a 0.6/3 and in viewers with 1.7 million.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and in viewers with 1.1 million.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 957,000.

