Bella Thorne is a bride-to-be: Former Disney star engaged to entrepreneur Mark Emms

Actor Bella Thorne and entrepreneur Mark Emms are ready to take their love to the aisle. ( Danny Moloshok / Invision / Associated Press)

Bella Thorne and Mark Emms are shaking their romance up with a wedding on the horizon.

The former Disney Channel star announced her engagement to entrepreneur and "Bad Vegan" executive producer in an Instagram post Friday. In a collection of intimate photos, Thorne showed off her engagement ring as Emms stood behind her.

"my love," she captioned the Instagram pic.

The couple met in 2022 while attending the actor Cara Delevingne's birthday party in Ibiza, reported Vogue, which broke the news Friday. For the actor, "It was love at first sight as the sun rose."

According to the magazine, Emms proposed to Thorne the day before Mother's Day with a "a 10-plus-carat emerald-cut diamond ring." Thorne made her romance with Emms, who is the co-owner of the New York City bar the Mulberry, Instagram official on Valentine's Day.

"Find someone u want to share ur candy with 😍," she captioned several photos of her embracing and kissing Emms.

In 2021, Thorne and ex-boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo were headed for the aisle. However, a year later the actors called off their engagement, parting ways "amicably," People reported.

The "Famous in Love" star was previously in relationships with singer Mod Sun, YouTube star Tana Mongeau and fellow Disney Channel actor Gregg Sulkin.

Thorne got her start as a child actor, gaining popularity for the Disney Channel sitcom "Shake It Up" where she co-starred with Zendaya. After the series concluded in 2013, Thorne took on a variety of film and TV roles in projects including "Famous in Love," "The Duff" and "Assassination Nation."

In the following years social media became her bread and butter as she earned money on Instagram advertising to her millions of followers. She currently boasts more than 25 million Instagram followers.

She also made a lucrative career on OnlyFans, a subscription-only social media platform for X-rated content. When she joined in 2020, Thorne earned $2 million within her first week. Her OnlyFans presence was met with criticism, with other creators accusing Thorne of taking opportunities away.

In January, Thorne promoted her film "Divinity" at the Sundance Film Festival. Earlier this month, she announced that she will direct the short film "Paint Her Red" at the revived Taormina Film Festival, where she will host a gala.

"We all connect through stories: Watching art should be like looking in the mirror. I am very grateful for the opportunity to lead the way in showcasing a new generation of filmmakers," she captioned her Instagram announcement.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.