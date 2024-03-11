Who Is Bella Hadid's Boyfriend? All About Adan Banuelos

The model was first spotted with the equestrian in October 2023

Click Thompson/Getty Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos.

Meet Bella Hadid's boyfriend.

The model has been dating Adan Banuelos, a decorated Mexican-American equestrian, since the fall of 2023.

Hadid was first seen with Banuelos in October 2023 when TMZ shared photos of the pair kissing in Fort Worth, Texas, following her split from art director Marc Kalman.

Since then, the model has shown public support for her boyfriend, posting sweet tributes on social media and cheering him on at his equestrian events. Most recently, she was by his side when he was named champion in March 2024.

Hadid's latest public outing came on the heels of her return to modeling after a long break to prioritize her health. In January, she graced four different covers of Perfect Magazine’s Spring/Summer 2024 issue — and she also art-directed the photo shoot.

Read on to learn more about Bella Hadid's boyfriend, Adan Banuelos.

He's a professional equestrian

Sam Hodde/Getty Adan Banuelos arrives at the Cowboys & Indians Magazine X Boot Barn Grit & Glamour VIP Denim Carpet Party in March 2024.

Banuelos is a professional equestrian who lives in Forth Worth, Texas. The sport runs in his family as he's the son of Ascencion Banuelos, the first Mexican-American ever inducted into the National Cutting Horse Association Hall of Fame.

According to Banuelos's website, he "specializes in training and showing cutting horses; excelling at the highest level." The site adds that "in addition to his own success, he continues to have top-level amateurs & non-pro riders within his program as well."



He's a back-to-back champion

Rob Carr/Getty Adan Banuelos celebrates his victory during The American Performance Horseman by Teton Ridge at Globe Life Field on March 8, 2024.

Banuelos has made a big name for himself in the equestrian circuit. Recently, Banuelos won big at the American Performance Horseman on March 8, 2024, as he defended his 2023 title in the cutter division, taking home the $100,000 prize.

“Last year was an eye opening experience for me," Banuelos said before he showed. "It was something that none of us have ever experienced before and to be fortunate enough to be back here this year, I don’t have the words to say how grateful I am and how blessed I am to be here and thank you to everybody that helped me along the way."

Banuelos' victory at the prestigious competition marked the second year in a row he clinched the American Performance Horseman title.



He celebrated Valentine's Day with Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid/Instagram Bella Hadid posts Valentine's Day tribute to boyfriend Adan Banuelos.

Banuelos celebrated his first Valentine's Day with Hadid in February 2024. A long-time horseback rider herself, Hadid posted a tribute to her boyfriend on her Instagram Story with a photo encapsulating their shared love of horses.

Alongside a photo of Banuelos riding a horse while Hadid stood to the side, she wrote, “My valentine💌💋.”

He joined Bella Hadid for her 27th birthday

Instagram Bella Hadid celebrates her birthday with Adan Banuelos.

Shortly after sharing her Valentine's Day tribute to Banuelos on her Instagram, Hadid revealed through another post that she celebrated her October 2023 birthday with her boyfriend, too.

The model posted a carousel on her Instagram, sharing a few sweet snaps of the couple. The duo wore denim outfits with matching black cowboy hats while appearing to lean in for a kiss in a video further in the carousel.

Hadid simply captioned the birthday post: "October 9, 2023. My 27th Birthday🎈🫶🏼."

He supports Bella Hadid's horseback riding accomplishments

Click Thompson/Getty Adan Banuelos and Bella Hadid attend The American Performance Horseman in March 2024.

Hadid, who's been riding horses her whole life, has had Banuelos' support on the sidelines. In early February 2024, he celebrated the model’s championship qualification with her horse, Metallic Tito, in a video posted to Instagram.

Alongside footage of the competition, Banuelos captioned the post, “Congratulations to Bella and #MetallicTito on their first major aged event finals at their first aged event together! #DreamTeam.”

Bella Hadid has cheered him on at various events

Carolyn Simancik/Getty Bella Hadid reacts during The American Performance Horseman in March 2024.

Just as Banuelo has supported Hadid's endeavors, she's supported his as well. The model attended the 2024 American Performance Horseman, where she was seen smiling and cheering him on from the side of the rodeo event in Texas.

She was dressed for the occasion as she wore a black wide-rimmed cowgirl hat, a glittery black open-back top and a Western-inspired turquoise and silver necklace.

