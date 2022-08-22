Bella Hadid's Bare-Faced Swimsuit Pics Included a Thong String Bikini

Bella Hadid Instagram

Bella Hadid Instagram

With Labor Day right around the corner, Bella Hadid is making the most of wearing white while she still can. On Sunday, the supermodel shared a captionless dump of photos on Instagram detailing her latest life happenings, and one slide showed off the perfect late-summer swimwear inspo.

In the photo, Bella casually posed cross-legged on a massive bed while wearing a tiny, stringy swimsuit. Matching the white comforter she perched on, the model's ensemble featured a white triangle-shaped top with contrasting brown straps and itty-bitty matching bottoms. Hadid skipped most accessories, save for a stack of mismatched brown and green bracelets on her wrist; kept her complexion makeup-free, and opted to wear her long brown hair in beachy waves to finish the look. A glass of red wine sat on the nightstand behind her and two laptops littered the bed.

RELATED: Bella Hadid's Take on the Canadian Tuxedo Included a Corset and Micro-Miniskirt

Other carousel inclusions showed the star caught off-guard in an art gallery while wearing white parachute pants, a black vest, and chunky dad sneakers, reading a new book and posing for a selfie. Another photo showed her lounging on a private plane in a blue Adidas crewneck, white sweatpants, and a matching checkered beanie while using an interesting light tool to keep her skin clear and healthy.

Bella Hadid Instagram

Bella Hadid Instagram

Saving the best for last, Hadid also included a sexy torso shot at the end of her slideshow. In the photo, the model snapped a headless picture from an angle that showed off her outfit — a low-waisted Miu Miu miniskirt paired with a mega-cropped white collared shirt and sweater — along with her toned midriff and exposed underboob.