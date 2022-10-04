Bella Hadid Went Braless on the Runway in a Completely See-Through Catsuit Covered in Crystals

Averi Baudler
·2 min read

Another day, another slay.

<p>Getty Images</p>

Getty Images

It’s no secret that Bella Hadid is booked and busy. Between stomping the runway in New York City last month, immediately jetting off to London, and now serving look after undeniable look in Paris (both on and off the catwalk), the supermodel’s worn more than her fair share of designer ensembles as of late — and we’re very much here for it. Her latest jaw-dropping outfit? A completely sheer catsuit covered in glitz that may just be her best look to date.

On Monday, Hadid wore the catsuit while walking in Stella McCartney’s Paris Fashion Week presentation atop a pastel yellow, red, and blue runway. The model opted to skip a bra for the occasion, layering the tan, crystal-embellished jumpsuit, which featured a mock neck design and long sleeves, over nothing but a pair of matching tan underwear. Coordinating mesh heels and a makeup-free complexion with bleached eyebrows completed Bella’s look, and she wore her long brown hair in loose waves with a middle part.

:

The model’s appearance in the show came shortly after she made headlines for debuting the epitome of a naked dress while closing out Coperni’s Paris Fashion Week show on Friday night. After arriving on the runway wearing nothing but a tan G-string and kitten keels, the show’s crowd watched as two men spray painted white paint onto Bella’s body to craft a dress in real time.

When reflecting on the moment after the show, Hadid commented on the groundbreaking moment’s positive reception in an Instagram post. “There is no singular person more important than the next,” she wrote. “Only together can we make magic …. Thank you for all of the love …. I am still speechless!🤍”

