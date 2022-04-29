Bella Hadid wears vintage Dior gown from 1959

As one of the original champions of wearing vintage pieces on the red carpet, Bella Hadid knows all too well how much of an impact they can make – and the supermodel's latest archive pick may just have been her best yet.

Last night – along with her sister Gigi Hadid and the rest NYC's fashion crowd – Hadid attended the Prince's Trust Gala in New York, where she wore a design from the 1950s. Teaming up with celebrity stylist extraordinaire, Law Roach, Hadid chose a black, satin gown that was designed by Yves Saint Laurent for Christian Dior in 1959.

Jokingly labelling her "Bella Kennedy Onassis", Roach explained on his Instagram account that he had purchased the beautiful design for his own personal archive from Aralda Vintage. He, and Hadid, also shared Saint Laurent's original sketch of the dress.

Both Roach and Hadid have been hugely influential in making vintage fashion on the red carpet such a trend.

A few years back, the supermodel made a splash at the Cannes Film Festival wearing a vintage Roberto Cavalli dress that had once been worn by Sharon Stone, and she has since chosen numerous vintage designs for her biggest red-carpet moments.

Meanwhile, Roach – who is perhaps best known for styling Zendaya – has made a career out of creating show-stopping red-carpet moments for his clients, often finding dresses in an archive that will tell a real story.

The popularity of vintage fashion has of course not been limited to the celebrity world either. Over the past few years, we have noticed a growing trend for consumers who want to include secondhand and vintage pieces in their wardrobes – this started before the pandemic but was certainly exaggerated by it.

Much of this is of course down to concerns around consumption relating to the climate crisis, but it is more than that. For anyone, wearing something vintage can create a truly unique moment that nobody else can replicate – and so, for celebrities, who will always want to stand out on the red carpet, this is extremely appealing.

"The rise of vintage on the red carpet can be attributed to more and more celebrities looking to have a truly one-of-a-kind moment," Seth Weisser, the co-founder and CEO of NYC’s vintage store told us back in 2020. "Vintage styles are often quite rare because they have been discontinued and that presents an incredible opportunity for celebrities to express their individual style."

For Hadid, who last night looked like a 1950s' movie star, this was the perfect example of how impactful vintage fashion can be.

