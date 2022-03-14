Bella Hadid Styled Her Pink Burberry Suit In Two Different Ways

Photo credit: Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M - Getty Images

Bella Hadid just gave a stylish lesson in versatility.

The supermodel was photographed while arriving at and departing London’s Central Hall Westminster for the Burberry's Fall 2022 show yesterday, wearing two very different looks centered on the same pink printed suit in a high-fashion day-to-night styling showcase.

In pics taken before the show, Hadid wore the button-down jacket closed with the matching pants, both printed with Burberry's trademark plaid against a light pink fabric. She paired the outfit with black and red sneakers and a Chanel tote, accessorising with black gloves, pink sunglasses, and a white scarf draped over her head Old Hollywood-style.

Photo credit: Neil Mockford - Getty Images

The model showed more skin when she donned the suit after the show, while leaving the venue with Gigi Hadid. This time she wore the jacket open, paired with a white cropped button-down with only the first button closed. She accessorised the nighttime look with a gold nameplate necklace and a pearl choker, wearing the sunglasses again with her hair slicked back in a bun.

Photo credit: Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M - Getty Images

Both Bella and Gigi walked the show, which was the British house's first in-person presentation since the beginning of the pandemic. The sisters were also photographed leaving the show together, with the elder Hadid rocking a long black trench and her new platinum blonde hair pulled back.

Photo credit: Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M - Getty Images

Bella's appearance at the show comes weeks after the model took part in a private dinner celebrating Burberry's Spring 2022 collection, held at their store in Beverly Hills. For the event, she wore a sleek new version of the brand's classic trench, a beige sleeveless coat featuring button detailing on the shoulders. She went full monochrome, pairing the coat with a sheer-paneled corset top and skintight trousers featuring foot covers in the same beige tone.

You Might Also Like