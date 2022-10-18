Bella Hadid Stuns in Holiday 2022 Campaign for Swarovski

Swarovski, which appointed Bella Hadid as its brand ambassador earlier this year, has unveiled its Holiday 2022 campaign starring the model.

The star -- who took Fashion Month by storm this season -- is captured wearing some of the jeweler's highlight collections accompanied by colorful ensembles, serving as an extension of her debut campaign for the brand. The "Stella" collection featuring star-shaped gems is highlighted with rose gold-plated styles as well as contemporary designs with crystal pearls.

Elsewhere, Hadid models the "Constella" line comprised of home decor pieces such as the Constella Ball Ornaments and Constella Tree Topper for your Christmas tree this holiday season. The campaign is rounded out with the "Millenia" range featuring clear crystal pieces.

In addition to the home decor and jewelry accessories, Swarovski's holiday lineup includes collectible characters Kris Bear and Mo & Ricci, in addition to advent calendars.

See the Holiday 2022 campaign above and see Swarovski's holiday range on the brand's website.