Bella Hadid Spends Time Horseback Riding After Sharing Health Update: 'I Love These Animals'

Earlier this month, the model revealed that she is “finally healthy” after over a decade of intense health struggles

Bella Hadid is reconnecting with her roots — and hitting the stables!

After opening up about her long-term struggle with Lyme disease earlier this month, the longtime equestrian, 26, has dedicated time to enjoy the hobby that is nearest and dearest to her heart.

On Saturday, the model gave her nearly 60 million followers an inside look at her love of horseback riding through several carousels of herself and her four-legged friends at Wellington International, an equestrian club in Wellington, Florida.

Bella Hadid/Instagram Bella Hadid plants a kiss on a horse.

In one of the posts, Bella posed in full riding attire alongside her horses, and even planted a kiss on one of them. She also showcased her talent with some photos taken mid-hurdle.

“Thank you to all the great trainers and people who allowed me to ride their incredible horses🙏🏽 And my Lucy , Blue , Ami 🤍,” she wrote in the carousel.

“I love these animals,” she added.

Bella Hadid/Instagram Bella Hadid plants a kiss on one of the horses at her Florida equestrian club.

In another one of the Saturday posts, which she captioned with the same message, Bella shared additional photos of herself riding, smooching and posing with horses.

The model was also joined in one of the pictures by her mom Yolanda Hadid, whose cheek she planted a kiss on in the sweet mother-daughter snapshot.

Bella Hadid/Instagram Bella Hadid poses with mom Yolanda Hadid at Wellington International, an equestrian club in Wellington, Florida.

The model also shared a photo of herself fueling up during a day of horseback riding, still sporting her helmet while she enjoyed a hotdog loaded with toppings.

She dedicated her final horseback riding post to one companion in particular, a horse named Amira, who she called “my little flying mare.”

Although Bella paid homage to her beloved hobby in the new Instagram posts, she was first photographed back in the saddle earlier this spring.

In March, the model was photographed competing at a Florida equestrian event for the first time since she was forced to quit seven years ago for health-related reasons.

Bella Hadid/Instagram Bella Hadid with a horse at Wellington International in Wellington, Florida.

Bella excelled at horseback riding during her youth — even aiming to compete in the sport at the Olympics — before she was forced to give it up in 2016 because of her Lyme disease diagnosis and treatment, per Bazaar.

"My devotion stemmed from my mom's love of horses,” Bella told Porter in 2015. “I have been riding since I could walk and the fact that my mom knew everything about horses really helped my passion grow.”

Bella Hadid/Instagram Bella Hadid poses with a horse at Wellington International, an equestrian club in Florida.

In the same interview, the model also said that her horseback riding expertise helped her modeling career.

"You know how every model is like, 'I do yoga.' Well, I find horses have the same effect," she explained at the time. "You have to put your ego aside and concentrate on making the horse do the things you want it to do, and move in the way you want it to move.”

In a health update she shared earlier this month, Bella revealed that she is “finally healthy” after over a decade of intense health struggles including “100+ days of Lyme, chronic disease, [co-infection] treatment [and] almost 15 years of invisible suffering.”

“The little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself🫶🏼,” Bella began the Instagram post, adding that she is grateful for mom Yolanda, who was also diagnosed with Lyme disease a decade ago along with Anwar, the youngest Hadid sibling.

“Thankful to my mommy for keeping all of my medical records, sticking by me, never leaving my side, protecting, supporting, but most of all, believing me through all of this,” she wrote.

