Bella Hadid Shows Off Her Western Style with Boyfriend Adan Banuelos at Texas Rodeo Event

The supermodel soft launched her relationship with equestrian Banuelos last month, sharing a snapshot of the pair together on Instagram

Click Thompson/Getty Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos embrace at the American Performance Horseman in Arlington, Texas, on March 8, 2024

Bella Hadid and new boyfriend Adan Banuelos are spending time together in Texas!

On Friday, the model, 27, showed off a country look while attending the American Performance Horseman event with Banuelos, 34. Wearing a black wide-rimmed cowgirl hat, a glittery black open-back top and a Western-inspired turquoise and silver necklace, Hadid matched with her horse-rider boyfriend, who was also wearing a cowboy hat in honor of the event.

Carolyn Simancik/Getty Bella Hadid attends the American Performance Horseman in Arlington, Texas

Put on by Teton Ridge at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, the American Performance Horseman debuted as a new event that will be a part of the American Rodeo — an annual rodeo that features both competitions and entertainment. According to the event’s website, the festivities will include various equestrian competitions, such as “cutting, reined cow horse and reining,” and participants will compete for $1 million in prize money.

Hadid’s relationship with Banuelos, a decorated Mexican-American equestrian, is relatively new — the two first went public with their romance in October 2023, when TMZ shared photos of them kissing in Fort Worth, Texas.

Last month, they celebrated Valentine’s Day together. Hadid, a long-time horseback rider herself, shared an image on her Instagram Story of Banuelos riding a horse while Hadid stood on the gates beside him. She captioned the post, “My valentine💌💋.”

Bella Hadid/Instagram Bella Hadid shares a photo of herself with a horse on Instagram

Hadid's latest public outing also comes on the heels of her return to modeling after a long break to focus on her health. In January, she graced four different covers of Perfect Magazine’s Spring/Summer 2024 issue — and she also art-directed the photo shoot.

Taking some inspiration from Blondie's Debbie Harry, Hadid posed for the magazine’s special sixth issue wearing heavy blush, hoop earrings, black underwear and not much else. On Instagram, Perfect wrote that the look was “inspired by an image of Harry performing in 1978, wearing as a dress a poster she had torn from the wall outside the venue.”

Hadid first announced her break from modeling in August 2023, writing in an Instagram post at the time that she was “finally healthy” after more than 10 years of health struggles, including “100+ days of Lyme, chronic disease, [co-infection] treatment [and] almost 15 years of invisible suffering.”

“The little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself🫶🏼,” Hadid began the Instagram post, adding that she is grateful for her mom, Yolanda Hadid.

“Thankful to my mommy for keeping all of my medical records, sticking by me, never leaving my side, protecting, supporting, but most of all, believing me through all of this,” she wrote.

Back in 2016, Hadid opened up to PEOPLE about her health struggles while working as a model.

"Life isn't always what it looks like on the outside,” she said at the time, adding that “the hardest part of this journey is to be judged by the way you look instead of the way you feel."



