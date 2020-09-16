Bella Hadid Shows Matching 'Baby Bump' With Sister Gigi

From ELLE

Bella Hadid is getting very excited to become an auntie.

The model shared a photo on Instagram on Tuesday, which was taken three months ago on June 11, in which she poses with her elder sister Gigi.

Both showcasing their stomachs, Bella joked that she too has a 'bun in the oven' alongside her sister, who is expecting her first child with her partner Zayn Malik.

'Two buns in the oven except mine is from my burger and gigi’s is from @zayn,' the 23-year-old captioned the photo. 'I love you both so freaking much - can’tstopcrying [sic].'

The picture and caption immediately sparked off a lot of questions among fans and social media followers. On first glance, some assumed - by the way that Bella was posing - that she too is expecting a child at the same time as Gigi, which would mean two new additions are on the way for the Hadid clan.

Even Instagram's head of fashion, Eva Chen, commented: 'OMG I was like Yessss I get to babysit two babies but then read caption and a burger baby doesn’t count [sic].'

No, Eva. No, it doesn't.

Others wondered if, because the photo is a few months old and Bella's emotion and excitement really transcend through the caption, Gigi has already given birth, especially given that her due date is rumoured to be around September 14.

There's been no confirmation of this from Gigi, Zayn or anyone else in their inner circle so that's purely speculation for now.

Gigi and Zayn's exciting news was first reported in April with her mother Yolanda and Gigi herself later confirming it on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Last month, the model shared photos of her baby bump for the first time with stunning images taken during a pregnancy photoshoot in July.

