Bella Hadid showcases grey hair on TikTok

Bella Hadid has veered from her signature smoky brunette to blonde in recent months, but rarely does the supermodel experiment with statement shades such as silvery-grey – something she just debuted in a TikTok video.

Taking part in the social media 'sisters challenge' with her close friend Lauren Perez, her hair appears as a realistic looking shade of grey, or more specifically an ombre, fading from lavender to slate.

Neither a DIY-dye job nor a wig, the new hue was actually courtesy of a very sophisticated filter. One that she really pulled off.

Over on Instagram, in the same outfit, Hadid shared a picture of her real hair; a brunette bob that is possibly her shortest cut to date. She first revealed a long bob last September at London Fashion Week, and her hair has since become even shorter.









No doubt when normality resumes and the model is back working again, she'll be seen sporting extensions, wigs and various sophisticated styles like we're used to seeing on our feeds.

For now we're enjoying Hadid's at-home hair. Grey or not.





