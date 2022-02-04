Bella Hadid Shares Her Self-Care Rituals

Supermodel Bella Hadid has been open about her mental health struggles, from crippling anxiety and depression to sobriety, so naturally we’re curious about how the Kin Euphorics co-founder keeps the Sunday scaries at bay.

Diagnosed with an auto-immune disease at age thirteen, Hadid is no stranger to the world of health and wellness, revealing in an interview with Bustle, I’ve been poked a lot in my arms, gotten so many IVs. I’ve done pretty much every holistic medication that you could possibly try.” While the Palestinian-Dutch beauty is the face of luxury brands like Versace, her self-care routine is surprisingly simple and can be easily incorporated into anyone’s day.

Daily practices like journaling and daily walks help Hadid stay grounded, as she tells Bustle, “My anxiety and depression were because of the fact that when I wasn’t working, I was so exhausted that I was just at home hibernating. Then, all of a sudden, after 38 hours of being off, I felt I couldn’t even go outside or else I’d freak out.” In addition to meditation, Hadid attributes cutting back on alcohol and caffeine to her more calm mindset.

