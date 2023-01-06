Bella Hadid Serves "Surfer Girl" Realness With Her Natural, Honey-Blonde Waves

Okay, we've had a few weeks to process that Bella Hadid is in her blonde babe hair era. In this short period, she has switched up the shades on blondes to seal the deal further. Now, we're obsessing over her wet and wavy honey-blonde surfer tresses.

In an Instagram post, the model showed off her natural curly waves in the chicest boho way. Hadid served '70s Woodstock realness with a kaftan-style halter top and bangles. Greatly resembling her sister Gigi with the textured pattern of her hair, we see that the curls are in full force as opposed to how she wears them as a brunette, letting us know that she's taking care of the color. The two distinctions here are that Gigi's blonde waves are more of Cali girl style as Bella's is set up to be Southampton summer boat hair waves.

Fashion month is around the corner so we're eager to see if Bella will live the season out as a full blonde or hit us with another hair color change. Either way, we're enjoying her blonde babe moments right now.