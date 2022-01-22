Bella Hadid Says She Quit Drinking After Feeling Like She Couldn't 'Control' Herself

Glenn Garner
Bella Hadid is giving Dry January a go for the first time this year.

In an interview with InStyle, the model and entrepreneur, 25, explained that it became "a lot harder to pick up the glass" after her doctor (and medical advisor for her non-alcoholic beverage brand Kin Euphorics) showed her the effects of alcohol on her brain.

"I have done my fair share of drinking," said Hadid, who decided to give up drinking six months ago. "I loved alcohol and it got to the point where even I started to, you know, cancel nights out that I felt like I wouldn't be able to control myself."

She became co-founder and partner of Kin in September after finding that it helped with her anxiety, the brain fog from her Lyme disease, and the burnout from constant work and travel. The alcohol-free, botanical-infused seltzer brand claims to enhance focus and creativity.

"I don't feel the need [to drink alcohol] because I know how it will affect me at 3 in the morning when I wake up with horrible anxiety thinking about that one thing I said five years ago when I graduated high school," said Hadid. "There's just this never-ending effect of, essentially, you know, pain and stress over those few drinks that didn't really do much, you know?"

Hadid previously got candid about her mental health in November when she posted photos of herself crying. "Social media is not real. For anyone struggling, please remember that," she wrote.

"Sometimes all you've gotta hear is that you're not alone. So from me to you, you're not alone. I love you, I see you, and I hear you. Self help and mental illness/chemical imbalance is not linear and it is almost like a flowing rollercoaster of obstacles… it has its ups and downs, and side to sides," she added. "But I want you to know, there is always light at the end of the tunnel, and the rollercoaster always comes to a complete stop at some point."

The model was previously arrested and charged with a DUI in 2014, for which she was given six months of probation, 25 hours of community service, and 20 hours of Alcoholic Anonymous meetings, in addition to having her license suspended for a year.

Earlier this week, Hadid celebrated Kin arriving on the shelves of Erewhon Market by posting a photo of herself grocery shopping in style.

"God is Good!!!! Thank you for your support. It means more to us than you know," she wrote in the caption.

