Bella Hadid Reveals She Lost Her Passport Just Before Flying to Paris to Walk the Balenciaga Runway

From Cuties to Beauties

Bella Hadid made it to the runway just in time!

The supermodel, 25, shared in an Instagram post Wednesday that she lost her passport — and had to apply for a new one — shortly before jetting off to Paris to model Balenciaga's 51st Couture Collection on the runway during Paris Haute Couture week.

"Lost my passport. got a new passport. landed at 530am. shoot at 7. show at 12. made it by the skin of my teeth," Hadid wrote in the caption, tagging designer and Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia.

Along with sharing her passport troubles, Hadid posted a series of photos flaunting her svelte figure in a white cropped tank top and oversized jeans as she posed on a balcony with blue skies and the Eiffel Tower in the background.

In the Instagram carousel, the Vogue cover star can be seen balancing on top of the balcony rails in her black stilettos, all while sporting reflective shield sunglasses and her black windbreaker jacket, which she playfully lifts above her head for a few shots.

According to the timeline in her caption, she arrived in the City of Lights just hours before she walked in the show.

Tapped by Demna for his second couture show for Balenciaga, Hadid strutted the runway in a green satin strapless evening gown, featuring the voluminous, puffed skirt protruding out from the front and sides with a bow on the bust.

Hadid also donned long black gloves running just shy of her shoulders with her hair in a bun, and she wore black winged eyeliner.

Many other celebrities walked the runway for the fashion house's debut of their 51st Couture Collection, including Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa Christine Quinn and Naomi Campbell.

Hadid and Lipa were previously seen hanging out on multiple occasions in the past as Hadid's brother Anwar Hadid dated the "Levitating" singer for two years before they split last December.

Styled similarly to Hadid in shoulder-length black gloves and a cat eye, Lipa walked the runway in a yellow one-shoulder ruched cocktail dress with a train attached at the hip.