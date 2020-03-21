Bella Hadid posts topless selfie urging people to 'stay inside' amid the coronavirus crises

Supermodel Bella Hadid is staying inside during the coronavirus pandemic and wants others to do the same. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/WireImage)

Bella Hadid commanded attention with a topless selfie for a good cause: Staying inside during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Me and my burrito telling you to stay inside! Not only for the sake of just yourself but also for literally the entire world and all of the people that you love...” the supermodel, 23, captioned the Friday night Instagram shot. In it, she sits on the floor topless in front of a mirror, covering her chest with a half-eaten burrito.

“It’s crazy because all we have to do is work together to slow down this virus and people are still having trouble understanding that...don’t be selfish!” she wrote.

While much of the world has been hunkering down, media images of people on spring break in Florida and packing streets and places of business, have incited criticism. Other celebrities like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Ariana Grande have urged the public to stay home and otherwise practice social distancing during the outbreak, as advised by the government.

The model suggested a few at-home activities to pass the time: Meditating, spending time with pets (“They are probably super excited to have your attention for 24 hours out of the day!!”), knitting, tie-dye and poetry-writing.

She continued, “I guess Tiktok if that’s what you’re into! Find out your rising sign! Then learn about it! And become a better person!”

Bella closed out her post by writing, “...Wash those damn hands people! To the people who are still working and the ones who can’t, I love you and I am thinking about you!”

Earlier this week, Bella’s sister and fellow supermodel Gigi Hadid, 24, shared her “quarantine mood” on Instagram alongside a glamour shot. “Post-disinfecting all doorknobs in the house, thinking about all other surfaces still at-risk,” she wrote.

For the latest news on the evolving coronavirus outbreak, follow along here. According to experts, people over 60 and those who are immunocompromised continue to be the most at risk. If you have questions, please reference the CDC and WHO’s resource guides.

