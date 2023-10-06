Bella Hadid Posed Topless in a Field of Lavender

This is the energy we need going into the weekend.

Instagram/BellaHadid

Bella Hadid is soaking up the sun, but this time, she's trading in her usual beach backdrop for something a little more flowery. In her latest Instagram post, the supermodel showed off some impromptu posing skills by clutching a bundle of lavender stems against her bare chest. The images come after a quiet fashion month from the runway regular, who stepped away from the spotlight for a bit to take some time for herself and to recover from her Lyme disease symptoms.

"Little miss lavender," she wrote alongside the gallery, adding a purple heart emoji for good measure. Other images in the carousel showed her in a lacy top with a shimmering butterfly necklace as well as a few other photos that showed rows and rows of lavender plants behind her. She had her hair in casual, easy breezy waves, and closed out the dump with a close-up shot of her eye.

As we all bid adieu to the summer, Bella summed up the season with a photo dump that offered up an update on her Lyme disease. The images showed her in the Cayman Islands and, of course, she was wearing an eye-catching cutout LBD while taking in a view of the sunset. In the comments, her father Mohamed commended her strength, writing, "Love my fighter daughter the beautiful @bellahadid."

Hadid opened up about her health struggles in a separate post on Instagram that same month. She shared that she's “finally healthy” after “15 years of invisible suffering” from “100+ days of Lyme, chronic disease, and [co-infection] treatment.”

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment

“The little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself🫶🏼,” Hadid wrote. "Living in this state, worsening with time and work while trying to make myself, my family and the people who support me, proud, had taken a toll on me in ways I can’t really explain. To be that sad and sick with the most blessings/privilege/opportunity/love around me was quite possibly the most confusing thing ever."



Read the original article on InStyle.