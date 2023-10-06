Bella Hadid Posed Topless in a Field of Lavender
This is the energy we need going into the weekend.
Bella Hadid is soaking up the sun, but this time, she's trading in her usual beach backdrop for something a little more flowery. In her latest Instagram post, the supermodel showed off some impromptu posing skills by clutching a bundle of lavender stems against her bare chest. The images come after a quiet fashion month from the runway regular, who stepped away from the spotlight for a bit to take some time for herself and to recover from her Lyme disease symptoms.
"Little miss lavender," she wrote alongside the gallery, adding a purple heart emoji for good measure. Other images in the carousel showed her in a lacy top with a shimmering butterfly necklace as well as a few other photos that showed rows and rows of lavender plants behind her. She had her hair in casual, easy breezy waves, and closed out the dump with a close-up shot of her eye.
Related:
As we all bid adieu to the summer, Bella summed up the season with a photo dump that offered up an update on her Lyme disease. The images showed her in the Cayman Islands and, of course, she was wearing an eye-catching cutout LBD while taking in a view of the sunset. In the comments, her father Mohamed commended her strength, writing, "Love my fighter daughter the beautiful @bellahadid."
Hadid opened up about her health struggles in a separate post on Instagram that same month. She shared that she's “finally healthy” after “15 years of invisible suffering” from “100+ days of Lyme, chronic disease, and [co-infection] treatment.”
“The little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself🫶🏼,” Hadid wrote. "Living in this state, worsening with time and work while trying to make myself, my family and the people who support me, proud, had taken a toll on me in ways I can’t really explain. To be that sad and sick with the most blessings/privilege/opportunity/love around me was quite possibly the most confusing thing ever."
For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!
Read the original article on InStyle.