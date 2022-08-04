Bella Hadid Paired the Tiniest Blue String Bikini with Two of Summer's Hottest Accessories
Bella Hadid, the debatable queen of 2022 summer swimwear looks, was back to doing what she does best (rocking sexy bikinis) while enjoying a mid-week beach trip. On Wednesday, the supermodel shared a series of snaps to her Instagram Story, which included two separate sources of bikini inspo.
For the first look, Bella posted a throwback pic in honor of friend Devon Carlson's birthday of the bikini-clad pair enjoying a drink on a dock. Bella sported a funky pink, yellow, brown, and blue halter top complete with a tie in the front, which she paired with matching brown boyshort bottoms. Stacks of gold bracelets on either arm, a smattering of gold necklaces, and red-rimmed sunglasses completed Bella's look, and she wore her hair in subtle waves parted down the middle.
In the next slide, the supermodel shared a Boomerang of the pair posing on the beach wearing similar swimsuit styles. Never afraid to follow the trends, in addition to setting them, Bella accessorized her multi-color blue string bikini – consisting of a triangle-shaped top and high-cut bottoms — with two of the season's favorite details: a black and white trucker hat and a gold belly chain. Bella threw on skinny black sunglasses and simple necklaces to finish the look, which coordinated with Devon's similarly-accessorized brown stringy swimsuit.
Bella's Instagram Stories come just days after she shared even more sexy snaps on her profile, although she skipped swimwear and went full-on lingerie. On Tuesday, the model posted a trio of photos in promotion of her new Victoria's Secret campaign captioned, "float like a butterfly, sting like a bee." Hadid leisurely laid on a leopard-print-covered bed in the snaps and took a mirror selfie showcasing a bright blue bra and underwear set that featured black lace trim.