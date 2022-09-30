Bella Hadid Was Made for This Coperni SS23 Dress, Literally

Coperni has officially completed Paris Fashion Week, and we're not even halfway through. The French womenswear brand turned heads with its Spring Summer 2023 collection, which ended in a scientific display starring model Bella Hadid.

Coperni joined forces with Fabrican Ltd for a futuristic collaboration that resulted in live dressmaking on stage. Led by Doctor Manel Torres, leader of Fabrican Ltd, the performance saw the inventor utilize a spray-on fabric that once sprayed, dries to create a physical form. Accentuating the curves of the female body, in an attempt to "immortalize it," the silver spray transformed Hadid's nude-colored clothing into a silver dress, quite literally made for her unique body.

In an interview with Vogue Business, co-founder Sébastien Meyer explains "It's our duty as designers to try new things and show a possible future. We're not going to make money on this, but it's a beautiful moment — an experience that creates emotion."

Elsewhere, Coperni's SS23 showcase lended itself to experimentation in all forms. From bra cups worn as shoulder pads to metal spiral trims, the collection transformed each wearer's body like never before. Taking last season's glass bag and breaking it into 1000 pieces, Coperni's showcase offered a juxtaposition between harshness and delicacy. Accessories completed the offering, with the brand's coveted swipe bag reimagined in 18 carat Gold and joined by new additions, the Lady Bag and Vanit-e Bag.

Take a look at Hadid's transformation above.