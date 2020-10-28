Bella Hadid Just Wore the Face Mask Katie Holmes Made Famous

Backgrid Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid's Instagram brand e-girl aesthetic and Katie Holmes's meet-the-parents style belong in two almost completely independent circles. But it turns out there's a small concentric center the exact shape of the most 2020 accessory of them all.

On a New York outing in black track pants, a Vivienne Westwood pearl charm necklace, and a baby tee emblazoned with the word "fish," Hadid surprised us by wearing one of Holmes's most consistent outfit essentials from the past few weeks: an Evolvetogether face mask. Immediately clockable by its upper-left-corner contrast text, the mask has quickly earned a spot in the Katie Holmes style canon — and has even been used as a tool for signaling updates to her relationship status.

Hadid may be the latest to join the Evolvetogether party, but countless celebrities have been mingling at the socially distanced fete for weeks. Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber, and Emily Ratajkowski have all expertly assimilated the mask to their wardrobes. But, we have to say, Holmes has done it with the most panache.

The mask's list of celebrity fans is growing at much the same rate as its track record of sitewide sellouts, so if you want to get your hands on the Hadid- and Holmes-approved mask, you have to act now.

