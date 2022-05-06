Bella Hadid Jokes She 'Blacked Out' on Met Gala Carpet Due to Tight Corset: 'I Couldn't Breathe'

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” – Arrivals

Bella Hadid is sharing the inside scoop on her 2022 Met Gala experience.

In a recent interview with Interview magazine, the supermodel, 25, shared that the first Monday in May used to come with "so much anxiety" though now she is able to "take a lot of pressure of" and enjoy it.

"We spend a lot of time — designing the dress and with my glam team — figuring out the creative part before I actually get to the hotel on Met day," she Interview editor in chief Mel Ottenberg. "So by the time it's Met day, we're just like living, listening to music, dancing. But 20 minutes beforehand it gets kind of stressful, because I'm a Libra and I'm always late. I try to not be late, but I always am anyway."

This year the model wore a look designed by Riccardo Tisci, chief creative officer at Burberry. Hadid said she shared her ideas for the look with the designer using a 25-page presentation.

"…I tried to limit it to the period from 1895 to 1903," she said. "I really liked a lot of the ties and the big fabrics and the tulle and obviously the corsets and the bustiers, but we also wanted to make sure that it stayed very much Riccardo — very simplistic, but chic."

The finished look featured a plunging, BDSM-like black leather bodysuit embellished with side chains, plus tulle sleeve gloves, sexy stockings and a floor-sweeping lace train. She even roped a vintage pearl multi-strand necklace from Briony Raymond around her ankle to nod to the vintage glamour of the theme.

The 2022 Met Gala theme was "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," with the dress code being gilded glamour and white tie. Channeling the time period between 1870 to 1890, the event asked attendees "to embody the grandeur—and perhaps the dichotomy—of Gilded Age New York," according to Vogue.

The model told Interview that looking back on the experience of walking the red carpet this year, even just days later, is a bit of a blur due to a variety of factors.

"I literally like, blacked out," Hadid quipped. "I don't even think I got one good photo on the red carpet. Now that I look back, I realize that people literally stand there for 20 minutes and they give. I looked once to the left, once to the right, and I ran up the stairs."

She continued, "I don't think I was out there for more than three minutes. I don't know if that was my anxiety, or maybe the waist was giving cinch and I couldn't breathe. I mean, there were probably a lot of things happening."

The interview was accompanied by a series of behind-the-scenes photos taken by Hadid's boyfriend Marc Kalman.

In two photos the model is seen wearing a barely there, gray Jean Paul Gaultier dress that though did not make it to the red carpet she had to "take for a spin" anyway.

"That is Jean Paul Gaultier fall/winter 2004, but that was the original from the archives," she said of the slinky grey number. "The JPG team is just amazing with me, I feel so lucky. They let me go through and razzle dazzle their archive, and Gabi [Karefa-Johnson - Hadid's stylist] slayed by somehow getting that from Paris to here, so I was like, 'I can't let her just go back to Paris without taking her for a spin.'"

Hadid was joined by her older sister, Gigi, at Monday's event after skipping the gala in 2021 leaving fans to speculate about her vaccination status.

As part of the Met's safety protocol, the guests were required to provide proof of vaccination and wear masks at all times, except for when drinking and eating.

However, Bella set the record straight on social media. The model posted a throwback photo from her phone camera reel snapped on August 6, showing herself getting a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The star sat with her face mask on and eyes closed while a medical professional administered the shot into her left arm.

"for anyone concerned 🖤," she simply captioned the Instagram Story post. Hadid didn't otherwise explain why she did not attend 2021's event.