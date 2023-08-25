Bella Hadid an ‘Israel-hater’, says country’s far-Right security minister

Bella Hadid has been a vocal supporter of Palestinian rights - Eric Gaillard/Reuters

Bella Hadid, the supermodel, has been called an “Israel-hater” by the country’s far-Right security minister.

In an interview with N12 News earlier this week, Itamar Ben-Gvir said the right to life and movement for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank trumped the right to movement for Palestinians.

Hadid – whose father is Palestinian and who has been a vocal supporter of Palestinian rights – criticised his comment on Instagram, on which she has almost 60 million followers.

“In no place, no time, especially in 2023, should one life be more valuable than another’s. Especially simply because of their ethnicity, culture or pure hatred,” she wrote on Thursday.

Mr Ben-Gvir responded in a statement calling Hadid an “Israel hater” and said she had shared only a segment of the interview on her social media account in order to portray him as a racist.

Israel rejects suggestions that it maintains an apartheid system over Palestinians.

On Thursday, the Palestinian foreign ministry condemned Ben-Gvir’s comments as “racist and heinous” and said they “only confirm Israel’s apartheid regime of Jewish supremacy”.

Itamar Ben-Gvir’s comments were called ‘racist and heinous’ by the Palestinian foreign ministry - Amir Cohen/Reuters

Palestinians have long railed against travel restrictions, including checkpoints, imposed on them by Israel in the West Bank, an area where they exercise limited self-rule and which they seek as part of a future state.

Ben-Gvir, who lives in the Jewish settlement of Kiryat Arba near the West Bank city of Hebron, said in the interview the curbs were needed to protect his family’s security.

“My right, my wife’s right, my children’s right to travel on the roads of Judea and Samaria is more important than the right to movement for Arabs,” he said, referring to the West Bank by its biblical Hebrew name.

Violence in the West Bank has surged over the past 15 months, with frequent Israeli military raids, Palestinian street attacks and Jewish settler assaults on Palestinian villages. Since January, at least 188 Palestinians and 35 people in Israel have been killed in hostilities.

Ben-Gvir, a member of Benjamin Netanyahu’s religious-nationalist coalition, has past convictions of support for terrorism and anti-Arab incitement. He has said his views have become more moderate since joining the government, without going into further detail.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Middle East war and has continued to expand dozens of settlements deemed illegal by the United Nations and most countries – a view Israel disputes.