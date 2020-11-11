Bella Hadid & Hailey Bieber Wore The Same North Face From This Designer Collab

On Sunday, model Hailey Bieber bundled up at her home in Los Angeles in an oatmeal-coloured Odder Side beanie and a forest green, fleece jacket courtesy of The North Face. But it wasn’t just any North Face that she pulled from the back of her winter coat closet(s). Rather, Bieber’s vest was the product of the brand’s fashion-focused collaboration with luxury label MM6 Maison Margiela. (With the winter-y duo, she wore black cargo pants and a pair of Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance sneakers that sold out in seconds upon dropping.) The two-photo slideshow, which Bieber posted on Instagram on Monday, showed the model in her backyard drinking a cup of piping hot tea (Coffee? Hot chocolate? Hot toddy?). The caption read, “Sunday.” But she wasn’t the only model to sport a piece from the collaboration. Fellow model and BFF Bella Hadid, too, modelled the vest on Instagram last month.

At the end of October, Hadid posted a slideshow of photos, which showed off that very same MM6 Maison Margiela x The North Face vest. With it, she wore a long-sleeved, black henley tucked into black jeans, which were fastened with a ‘00s-style studded belt. Her tiny, black sunglasses and pigtails were equally retro. Underneath her North Face, her T-shirt bore an “I Voted” sticker. “Uncontrollably smiling just at the thought of being able to vote today,” she captioned the slideshow. “I hope anyone who is reading this has or will be exercising their rights this week!!!” (Bieber, too, used her Instagram account during the recent election to encourage her followers to vote.)

The vest in question is part of a larger collection between the San Francisco-based outdoors brand and the French fashion house. It includes Hadid and Bieber’s vest in bright orange, a puffer version in electric blue, and elbow-length hazard gloves, among other bold additions. The collaboration launched in early October, just a few weeks after North Face announced a collaboration with Gucci via TikTok. In fact, North Face has plenty of experience in the collaboration department, with past partnerships including collections with Supreme, L.A.-based streetwear brand Brain Dead, Junya Watanabe, and Timberland. Margiela, too, has partnered with Opening Ceremony, Reebok, and more brands in recent years.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

BIPOC Fashion Influencers On Sustainability

Get Ready For H&M x The Vampire’s Wife

25 Shearling Jackets To Keep You Nice & Toasty