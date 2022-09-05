Bella Hadid Gets Emotional At Serena Williams' Final Match

Quinci LeGardye
·2 min read
Photo credit: Jean Catuffe - Getty Images
Photo credit: Jean Catuffe - Getty Images

Bella Hadid was on hand at the US Open for a truly legendary night.

The supermodel attended the third round of Serena Williams' solo tournament matches, alongside a friend and her boyfriend, Marc Kalman. While the group animatedly watched the match, Hadid was spotted having an emotional response to what may be the final game of the athlete's 27-year tennis career.

The Kin Euphorics partner chose a casual all-white look to the match, pairing a lace tank top with a matching cropped, cap-sleeved sweater and cargo pants. She wore her hair in a ponytail ending in several braids, and her subtle accessories included a white Prada shoulder bag, a moonstone pendant necklace, a gold bracelet, stud earrings, and chunky rings.

Meanwhile, the art director wore a black tank top and trousers, along with layered silver necklaces with blue stones.

Photo credit: Jean Catuffe - Getty Images
Photo credit: Jean Catuffe - Getty Images
Photo credit: Jean Catuffe - Getty Images
Photo credit: Jean Catuffe - Getty Images

At the end of the match, as Williams lost to Ajla Tomljanovic 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1, Hadid was seen getting emotional. As Williams, through tears, gave her heartfelt farewell speech, thanking her family and close ones for their decades of support, Hadid cried with her.

Photo credit: Jean Catuffe - Getty Images
Photo credit: Jean Catuffe - Getty Images

The model has made several appearances at this year's tournament. On Monday, she and Kalman enjoyed a date night at the stadium, where the star wore a denim on denim look. She paired a bustier from Dolce & Gabbana and a pair of matching low-waist baggy jeans, adding a white collared button-down as a cover-up.

The Ramy actress also took in a game with her older sister Gigi Hadid, with the supermodels attending Williams' second-round match on Wednesday, accompanied by Kalman and some other friends. The models showed off their contrasting styles, with Bella going sporty in a white zip-up track jacket with a mock turtleneck, a low-rise khaki skirt, and chunky brown-and-tan sneakers paired with mid-calf white socks.

Meanwhile, Gigi wore a vibrant all-red look, featuring a spaghetti-strap tank and matching slouchy pants by Simon Miller. Her accessories included a pair of Nike Air Jordan 2 sneakers in white and red, yellow Tejesta sunglasses, and a red Louis Vuitton clutch.

Photo credit: Jean Catuffe - Getty Images
Photo credit: Jean Catuffe - Getty Images

