Bella Hadid Is "Embarrassed" by the Red High-Slit Dress She Wore to Cannes in 2016

One word to sum up Bella Hadid's red carpet style? Bombshell. From naked dresses to wearing a statement necklace as a top, the supermodel looks are anything but conservative. Though, that's not to say Hadid has always felt confident in showing off her body.

In a new video interview with Vogue, Bella spoke about the insecurities she felt at the beginning of her modeling career, and pointed to a specific moment that still makes her cringe to this day. Looking back at her most memorable outfits of all time, Bella admitted that the red Alexandre Vauthier gown she wore to the Cannes Film Festival in 2016 wasn't exactly one of her favorites.

"I was nervous in this dress," said Bella of the iconic gown that featured a slit that went past her hip. "I look very sexual and all of these things."

She continued, "I kind of get embarrassed by this moment still — even though this dress is gorgeous. It's just, again, this doesn't feel so much like me and I think that this was the start of the Bella persona that everyone sees in me."

Bella went on to explain that it was in Cannes that she developed her "alter ego" named Belinda. Describing Belinda as her sartorial opposite, Bella added, "She is very va-va-voom."

"Bless her, love her. She was very nervous," Bella jokingly said, before revealing it wasn't until the 2018 Met Gala that she "really felt sexy and beautiful." For the event's theme of Heavenly Bodies, she wore an all-black look by Chrome Hearts, consisting of a latex corset, a long skirt, and a 10-pound hair veil with a sheer train.

She elaborated further on the red carpet moment, stating, "I felt like myself."