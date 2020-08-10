Bella Hadid donates to Beirut following deadly explosion

From Harper's BAZAAR

Bella Hadid has taken to Instagram to share her sympathy with the people of Lebanon after a deadly explosion took place in the capital Beirut on Tuesday last week.

The model posted a video of a woman in the city playing the piano among the destruction – and shared a number of slides of information about the explosion and the various charities she would be making a donation to.



"My eyes and heart are crying for you Lebanon," Hadid said. "I am sorry you have to endure this kind of disaster my brothers and sisters… I will be sending donations to the Lebanese Red Cross, as well as ALL of the smaller organisations in the last slide of this post. I hope you will join me."

Tuesday's deadly explosion – which has killed at least 158 people and injured thousands of others – came at an already strenuous time as the nation is suffering from an economic crisis made worse by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We need to collectively support immediate humanitarian relief," Hadid added. "Stand up and stand together. I love you all out there. Beirut – I am wrapping you in a golden blanket of light and strength. I see you and support you. I am sorry."

If you are able to make a donation to help the people of Lebanon, head here for a list of organisations.

In need of some at-home inspiration? Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for skincare and self-care, the latest cultural hits to read and download, and the little luxuries that make staying in so much more satisfying.

SIGN UP

You Might Also Like