Bella Hadid Debuted Grey Hair On TikTok — & She Looks So Different

It was only a matter of time before people got the urge to change up their hair while in quarantine — about a month in and we’ve seen it all from celebrities, whether it’s a dramatic hair colour or a new fringe. But now, Bella Hadid is showing us that you can switch it up at home without committing to a makeover that you might regret later.

This week, the model unveiled grey hair with lavender undertones in a TikTok video, where she’s twinning with one of her closest friends. “Is it the grey hair?” she captioned the post. It’s convincing at first, but give it a few seconds and you’ll see that the new hue comes courtesy of a filter — proving that you can experiment with your hair with absolutely zero commitment.

That said, we wouldn’t be surprised if Hadid did end up going for a more permanent dye job during self-isolation, as she’s experimented with different shades of brunette and even bright blonde in the past. Who knows: Maybe with all the hair makeovers we’re witnessing from the stars (we’re looking at you, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Elle Fanning) — along with the fact that hair dye is flying off the shelves — the model will be inspired to follow suit sooner or later.

If you want to try Hadid’s new look on for size without an iPhone filter or commitment, there’s always temporary hair colouring. Check out a few of our favorite options below.

