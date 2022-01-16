Bella Hadid Brought Back the Slinky Party Dress of the Early '00s

Early aughts party dressing can be defined by a single outfit: the slinky, plunging chainmail dress worn by Paris Hilton on her 21st birthday back in 2002. The backless minidress went on to characterize an entire era of Hollywood nightclubbing, and today's It girl Bella Hadid is here to bring the look back into the public consciousness.

On Saturday night, the supermodel was spotted grabbing dinner in West Hollywood with her brother, Anwar, in a look that felt all too familiar. Wearing a chocolate brown halter-neck dress that plunged down to her bellybutton, Bella amped up the retro vibes with a pair of white knee-high boots. She accessorized with oversized hoop earrings and a leopard-print shoulder bag.

Bella Hadid

Splash News

Her dark hair was swept back into a millennium-style updo with several pieces strategically out of place. All that was missing were some butterfly clips.

Lately, Bella has made it her mission to put early '00s fashion trends back into the universe's zeitgeist. From Ed Hardy t-shirts to platform flip flops, the model can't stop wearing clothes from her youth. And it appears she's continuing the quest into the new year. Earlier this month, Bella wore a chaotic outfit that combined swishy Y2K track pants with a knit beanie comprised of dangling jewels that matched her pinky ring, which, if we had to guess, probably came from Claire's.