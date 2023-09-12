Bella Hadid Is an AI Alien for Heaven by Marc Jacobs' New Campaign

Bella Hadid just transformed into an AI-inspired alien for the latest campaign from Heaven by Marc Jacobs, lensed by Carlijn Jacobs and styled by Danielle Emerseon.

The Fall 2023 campaign celebrates the brand's signature Kiki Boot, this time expanding the silhouette into its own distinct Kiki Group range, featuring both ready-to-wear and accessories all united by the design codes of the cult-loved Kiki. Featuring tops, mini-skirts and bags, the collection was crafted in satin and features evolutions of the famous Kiki buckle closure.

The collection also includes creative collaborations with New York-based artist Eri Wakiyama and designer Linz Shelton (aka Cuffz by Linz) alongside tattoo artist Keegan Dakkar. Wakiyama, known for her large-scale compositions and structures, utilizes watercolor and acrylic mediums and makes her third contribution to Marc Jacobs' Heaven with this collection. For Linz, the collection introduces a y2k-inspired reissue of the classic Cuffz handbag, first introduced in 2004.

The new Kiki Group collection will be available in baby pink and black satin, landing this month at Heaven's physical stores alongside Marc Jacobs' website and Dover Street Market.

