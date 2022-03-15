Bella Hadid admits she got a nose job, opens up about insecurities: 'I was the uglier sister'

After years of denying having any plastic surgery, Bella Hadid is admitting she got a nose job when she was 14, though she now regrets the decision.

"I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors,” Hadid – born to Dutch-born model and former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Yolanda Hadid and Palestinian real estate developer Mohamed Hadid – told Vogue in a cover story published Tuesday.

"I think I would have grown into it," added the model, 25.

Over the years, Hadid has denied getting any lip fillers, eye lifts or jaw reductions. She maintained to the magazine that a nose job was the only work she had done, arguing people believe she "fully" changed her face "because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy."

"I’m pretty sure you don’t look the same now as you did at 13, right? I have never used filler. Let’s just put an end to that," Hadid said. "I have no issue with it, but it’s not for me. Whoever thinks I’ve gotten my eyes lifted or whatever it’s called—it’s face tape! The oldest trick in the book."

Hadid also opened up about struggling with self image growing up and working in the industry, both with her older sister, fellow model Gigi Hadid, 26.

“I was the uglier sister. I was the brunette. I wasn’t as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing,” she recalls. “That’s really what people said about me. And unfortunately when you get told things so many times, you do just believe it."

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid pose backstage of the Moschino fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/2023 on Feb. 24, 2022, in Milan, Italy.

Hadid's proximity to the fashion industry gave her imposter syndrome, she added. There were people who "misunderstood" her and made her feel like she didn't deserve her success.

"I always ask myself, how did a girl with incredible insecurities, anxiety, depression, body-image issues, eating issues, who hates to be touched, who has intense social anxiety — what was I doing getting into this business?" she added. "But over the years I became a good actress. I put on a very smiley face, or a very strong face. I always felt like I had something to prove. People can say anything about how I look, about how I talk, about how I act. But in seven years I never missed a job, canceled a job, was late to a job. No one can ever say that I don’t work my ass off."

The model has previously opened up about feeling insecure about her looks: In 2016, she told InStyle she thought she had "such a weird face" as a teenager.

"I remember very distinctly getting bullied because of my features," Hadid said, later adding: "People think I got all this surgery or did this or that. And you know what? We can do a scan of my face, darling. I’m scared of putting fillers into my lips. I wouldn’t want to mess up my face."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bella Hadid nose job: Model on plastic surgery, sister Gigi Hadid