Bella and Gigi’s Sister Alana Hadid Makes Her Runway Debut in Copenhagen

Proving striking looks and great taste run in the family, Gigi and Bella Hadid’s older sister Alana Hadid made her runway debut at Copenhagen Fashion Week.

After opening the Saks Potts show on Monday, Alana, 38, walked the Munthe show in the capital of Denmark yesterday, looking stunning in two contrasting looks. The first was a transparent mesh dress with a floral embroidery lined with tiny colorful beads. She wore the sleeveless piece over a lingerie set in the same black, beige, and white floral pattern, plus black leather sandals.

Her second runway look was a black leather minidress with little flower-shaped cutouts throughout. Alana wore it with the same black sandals and carried a furry brown, cream, and black bag.

Her makeup look was natural, and she wore her straight hair down.

Matt Jelonek - Getty Images

Matt Jelonek - Getty Images

Alana is the daughter of Mohammed Hadid and his ex-wife Mary Butler. Her siblings include sister Marielle, 42, and half siblings Gigi, 28, Bella, 26, and Anwar Hadid, 24.

Alana is a fashion designer and co-founder of Los Angeles unisex brand La Detresse. She is also now the fifth model in the family. Gigi and Bella, of course, are fashion royalty, Anwar has done modeling of his own as well, and Yolanda Hadid (mom to Gigi, Bella, and Anwar) was a major model in her youth.

Alana’s runway debut comes just as sister Bella is making her comeback. The Kin Euphorics co-founder went on medical leave for about five months to get treated for Lyme disease, and just today shared videos on TikTok of her big return to work.

