Bell weathers uncertainty, 'bittersweet' feelings in landing JGR No. 20 ride

Christopher Bell’s future in the NASCAR Cup Series garage, at least for the 2021 season, is now secure. Though recent moves in the annual ‘Silly Season’ swirl may have telegraphed Bell’s jump to Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 20 Toyota, the 25-year-old driver says the uncertainty while waiting for the scenarios to play out was real.

Bell was announced Monday as the newest driver of the No. 20, transitioning from JGR affiliate Leavine Family Racing, which announced Aug. 4 that it would close at season’s end. Add to the uncertainty a dose of awkwardness: He replaces Erik Jones, another young talent who traveled to the Cup Series through the Toyota Racing Development pipeline, in a business move that Bell described as “uncomfortable.”

“Honestly, it was very bittersweet whenever I found the news,” Bell said Tuesday morning in a video conference. “I was really happy for myself, but at the same time just as Toyota’s been a huge part of my career, Toyota’s been a huge part of Erik’s, too. So it was a tough spot, man, and I didn’t envy Coach Joe Gibbs at all because he had to make an extremely tough decision on what he wanted to do, and unfortunately there’s just … fortunately it worked out for me, but I understand it is a very hard situation and I did have a lot of remorse for Erik. He’s kind of been a guy I followed up through the same path and he’s been along with Toyota just like me.”

JGR informed Jones on Aug. 6 that he would not return. That news came two days after word that Leavine’s No. 95 team — citing an economic slowdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic — would cease operations.

For Bell, those developments left him with seemingly few options for 2021 with Joe Gibbs Racing’s lineup, which is otherwise stacked with defending series champ Kyle Busch and veterans Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. It wasn’t until recent days that Bell’s stress was relieved.

“It was just scary, man,” Bell said. “I’ve said it time and time again, but Toyota … they’re the ones who got me here. They’re the ones who took me from dirt-track racing to pavement racing to truck racing to Xfinity racing and then obviously made this deal happen with LFR, too. And at the time, it’s either 20 car or I’m done with Toyota. There’s no other option, so it was very scary. I didn’t want that to end. For me a little bit, it was like, if I can’t do that with Toyota, is my NASCAR career going to be over, because they’re the ones who have gotten me basically everything.

“I knew that once LFR shut down there was only one place for me to go, and the 20 car has obviously got a great driver in it right now, so how’s that going to work? How am I going to be able to go to JGR when they’re full? So unfortunately, my homecoming was at the expense of another driver, so it’s very unfortunate, but I’m grateful for the opportunity and hopefully I can prove to everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing that I’m capable of being in the 20 car for the rest of my career.”

