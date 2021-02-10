Bell and Howell Among Top 30 Training Organizations in the World

Durham-based service organization makes a significant leap to land at #29 on the 2021 Training Top 100 ranking, emphasizing the commitment to training innovation and efficiency.

Durham, NC, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bell and Howell announced today its 17th consecutive recognition by Training magazine as one of the top training organization in the world. Training Top 1 00 is an annual list that ranks companies’ excellence in employer-sponsored training and development programs. The winners were announced this week at the first-ever Training Top 100 Virtual Gala held during the Training 2021 Virtual Conference.

“2020 was a tough year for everyone. I am incredibly proud of our team, their abilities, and the hard work they put into migrating our training. We were able to deliver our first virtual training program in just 3 weeks and now 90% of our classes are delivered virtually,” said Don Bullock, director of technical training at Bell and Howell. “We actually became more efficient throughout the year with the number of technicians trained and certified increasing by more than 11%. To remain innovative, agile, and, most importantly, efficient in the face of uncertainty during a global pandemic is no easy feat. I am sincerely thankful to my entire team and their dedication to excellence.”

Celebrating its 21st year, the Training Top 100 ranking is based on a multitude of benchmarking statistics, such as total training budget; number of training hours per employee program; hours of training per employee annually; detailed formal programs; learning goals; Kirkpatrick Level 3/4 evaluation; and business outcomes measurement. The ranking is determined by assessing qualitative and quantitative factors, including financial investment in employee development, the scope of development programs, how closely development efforts are linked to business goals and objectives, and the results they achieve.

Bell and Howell’s journey to developing a multi-faceted training program began three years ago. This program included blended learning, eLearning, instructor-led learning (ILT), and instructor virtual-led training (IVLT). When facing the enormous challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, this innovative and adaptable initiative proved to be a critical advantage for the company. Although nothing can replace in-person training, the mixture of documentation, videos, live-stream demos with Q&A, on-site mentoring, and remote support options provided some impressive results in 2020. These results include an increase of more than 60% in service-related revenue, a 160% increase in training efficiency, and hundreds of thousands of training-related cost savings.

“We salute the 2021 Training Top 100 winners for the lives they’ve saved and the lives they’ve changed,” said Lorri Freifeld, editor-in-chief of Training magazine. “We applaud their agility, adaptability, and ardent dedication to learning and to their people. We hope they continue to choose the road less traveled as they demonstrate how very much Training Matters today and every day.”

To learn more about Bell and Howell and their training and service capabilities, visit bellhowell.net, call 1-800-961-7282, or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Bell and Howell

Bell and Howell is one of the largest and most sophisticated service organizations in North America, leveraging innovative technologies and unrivaled service capabilities to help its customers increase efficiency, reduce costs, and improve their customer experience. Boasting a rich history and expertise in mechatronics and workflow efficiency, the company offers a complete portfolio of outsourced service offerings, as well as comprehensive automation solutions in retail click-and-collect and mail manufacturing. Headquartered in Durham, N.C., Bell and Howell has more than 800 highly skilled field technicians, 24/7/365 customer service and technical support centers, as well as advanced remote monitoring and diagnostic capabilities.

