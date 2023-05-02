Bell Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFG) insider upped their holding by 2.0% earlier this year

Viewing insider transactions for Bell Financial Group Limited's (ASX:BFG ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Bell Financial Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive Chairman & MD Alastair Provan made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$116k worth of shares at a price of AU$1.17 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.94. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Alastair Provan was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Alastair Provan bought 340.93k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of AU$1.04. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 11% of Bell Financial Group shares, worth about AU$34m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Bell Financial Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Bell Financial Group we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Bell Financial Group. While conducting our analysis, we found that Bell Financial Group has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

